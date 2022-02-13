At a Board Coffee event held Saturday at Orchard Mesa Middle School, District 51 board members fielded a host of concerns from community members ranging from teacher compensation to student surveys.
Of the five board members, Will Jones, Kari Sholtes and Doug Levinson were present.
Early in the meeting, a handful of Girl Scouts and their troop leader, Jen Jurgens of troop 16197, expressed concerns regarding trash on school grounds.
“We want to see less trash on our playgrounds,” one of the Girl Scouts said.
Jurgens, said that they t would be able to fund the implementation of more trash cans, but that would mean that the Girl Scouts would then be responsible for regularly emptying them, something she felt impractical.
Jurgens also expressed concerns about the tension at these Board Coffee events as of late, saying that it has not been safe to bring Girl Scouts to these meetings because of the “levels of contention lately.”
School board events, in general, have been livelier than usual, in part because of debate over COVID-19 policies and the questions surrounding the employment of some of the district’s top administrators. The hodgepodge of issues has led to packed and lengthy board meetings in recent weeks.
Much of the event, however, revolved around a handful of students, most of whom were from Palisade High School.
The students advocated for a survey from Healthy Kids Colorado that polls students about a broad range of topics, from drug use to bullying to sexuality.
The students were there to amplify their own voices, particularly in regard to the administration of the survey, which has been an inflammatory issue recently.
“The survey is the only anonymous survey of a large scale for students from sixth- to 12th-grade that essentially gauges how our students are doing and what areas we need to put more resources into to ensure our kids are happy and healthy,” said Anna Respet, a junior at Palisade.
The survey is conducted in the fall of odd numbered years, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Data from the statewide survey is used to guide policy decisions and help leaders at the state and local level better assist students.
The survey occasionally becomes a hot topic for school boards because questions can probe issues like drug use and sexuality.
Respet went on to explain that the main purpose of the survey is to collect data to determine where schools ought to allocate their resources to better serve students.
“It’s important to figure out where students are struggling the most and how we can help them,” Respet said. “I think the school board members, as well as the community members here today, listened. Our presence seemed to really help convince them, and I think they’ll be looking at the survey from a student’s perspective now.”
Many teachers from the district attended the event, stating concern about educators’ compensation and retention.
Teachers discussed the high-burnout within the profession and how position vacancies coupled with individuals who lack proper training qualifications are straining schools across the district.
Adding to the conversation was similar concern about mental health professionals in education. Claims were made that, like regular teachers, school psychologists and psychiatrists are “overworked and underpaid.”
“Mental health professionals are undervalued. Many communities fall prey to the misconception that teachers can absorb the workload of mental health professionals, but that just isn’t true. It’s a disservice to the students, the teachers, and those who are trained in mental health,” said Raul De Villegas-Decker, a licensed clinical psychologist who attended the event.
Safety was a recurring theme at Saturday’s meeting, not only at schools but at board meetings.
“People have not always felt safe at some of these meetings, so we just want to have a place where kids and everybody else can be safe,” said Levinson.
It was clear that many wanted the dialogue at future meetings to be more constructive and less combative.
“Some of our past board meetings have experienced a bit of turbulence, but today people listened and that’s what we’re trying to get after, that people listen and hear each other even if they don’t necessarily agree,” Levinson said.
Sholtes, attributed the relative calmness to the presence of the high school students.
“Previously, when we’ve talked about these issues, it’s just been so contentious. But here, (the students) set the stage,” she said.
Everybody listened to them, even the people who have been fighting with us about administering the (Healthy Kids Colorado) survey listened to them. It just completely changed the tone.”