A group of School District 51 staff, parents and community members presented a plan to reintroduce sexual health education into its high school curriculum at the Board of Education’s Tuesday work session.
The Comprehensive Health Education Committee has been working on the issue of health education since it was formed in 2017. Committee members described the need for sexual health education to the board, citing higher averages of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections in Mesa County compared to the state as a whole.
“As I’ve watched teen pregnancies come in it is absolutely heartbreaking,” school nurse Jessica Frye said. “When you have a 15-year-old come in and she has a baby and six of her friends come in to see that cute darling little baby. There’s usually not a male involved. Within that year we see those mothers also, who are 14, 15, 16, having a baby because it’s so cute and it’s so darling, but no one knows what it’s like to take care of a colicky baby.”
The committee recommended adding a two week unit to the high school personal fitness and wellness course, which is a one-semester requirement for graduation. That course is taught by physical education teachers, but school nurses would instruct the sexual education portion of the course.
School board members directed staff to proceed with the unit. During the presentation, they did question whether a two-week unit would be enough to adequately provide the necessary information to students. The committee members said they intended the new unit to only be a start, but that they didn’t want to rush into a broad new program.
“I think people can only take so much change at once,” board member Amy Davis said, adding that the curriculum could be evaluated after the first year.
Committee member and parent Allison Rehor said she had been following legislation at the state level, House Bill 19-1032, and said the final version was not as concerning for her as the original proposal. She said the program District 51 was pursuing would emphasize that abstinence was the only 100% effective means of preventing pregnancy and STIs, though it would include information on contraception. It would also not delve into pregnancy outcomes like abortion.
“Parents and families are in the driver’s seat on this,” Rehor said. “Colorado always has had an opt-out for families. It’s our hope as a council that the way we present this and educate our families will incline families to participate in this.”
Parents will have the option of opting their students out of all or a portion of the course. However, the committee members said they hoped by having open communication, parents would feel comfortable with their children participating. They said they wanted the course to not be shame-based and to be inclusive of people of different backgrounds and sexual orientations.
“I think it’s really a step in the right direction, knowing that we hopefully can build on it over time,” Superintendent Diana Sirko said. “As people understand there is power in knowledge, not danger in knowledge.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The school board adopted a resolution approving new boundaries for Fruita’s elementary schools.
The board voted unanimously to move students in south Fruita back into Shelledy Elementary School from Loma Elementary. It will also move students north of K Road from Rim Rock Elementary to Monument Ridge Elementary, which will open this fall. The Monument Ridge boundary will extend from 17 Road to 21 Road, which will also move a northern section of students from Shelledy to Monument Ridge.
District 51 Chief Financial Officer Phil Onofrio gave the district an update on the construction of Monument Ridge Elementary. He said the building was on time and under budget and will be ready to accept students at the start of the 2020-21 school year.