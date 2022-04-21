The Mesa County School District 51 Board of Education now has a clearer outline of how to address and improve the district’s classroom employment situation.
D51’s District Accountability Committee (DAC), led by chairwoman Amber Palmer, and its Classroom Staff Retention and Recruitment subcommittee, led by co-chairs Catherine Ventling and Nick Allan, addressed the school board during its business meeting Tuesday night at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School.
The presentation included a slideshow breaking down the basics of the subcommittee’s report that was provided to each school board member. In total, the report suggests 54 actions for the district to take to address its struggle in attracting and retaining teaching talent.
DACs around Colorado are groups designated to monitor student achievement and how school structures help or hinder students. The subcommittee’s report, however, was focused entirely on staffing.
“I want to stress the importance of community involvement,” Palmer said. “Looking around the room, there are a ton of passionate parents who want to make a difference in our community, and I just want to take this time to say that I really want to encourage (parents) to come to the DAC meetings, they’re once a month, and consider joining the committee.”
The committee and subcommittee are both composed of many different people from various backgrounds with varying degrees of ties to the school district.
Between Feb. 1 and April 5 of this year, the subcommittee worked to compile the report, with the goal of presenting it to the board for review for it, in conjunction with D51 administration, to create an action plan to accompany the district’s Strategic Plan for the next 1-3 years.
“There were hundreds of hours combined of citizens coming together to make a proposal to y’all tonight,” Allan told the school board. “These include teachers, paraprofessionals, business owners, city officials, CMU teachers and administration, our own D51 administration, parents and community members at large.”
The DAC’s 54 proposed actions were spread across five metrics: reducing vacancies (14 actions), reducing classroom staff turnover (three actions), reducing student-to-staff ratios (eight actions), increasing classroom staff support (18 actions) and promoting high-quality staff (11 actions).
Actions aimed at reducing vacancies emphasized themes such as pay, benefits, a partnerships-staff pipeline, and some actions to leverage ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief), Title I or Title II funds.
Actions aimed at reducing classroom staff turnover emphasized themes such as pay structures with years of service and education, staff position structure, and incentives for retention and hard-to-fill positions and locations.
Actions aimed at reducing the student-to-staff ratios emphasized themes such as policy changes, partnership programs, internal process optimization and community engagement.
Actions aimed at increasing support for classroom staff emphasized themes of policy changes, internal process optimization, improved use of existing systems and feedback, and community engagement. Actions also emphasized policy changes and internal process optimization.
Near the end of the presentation, to stress how important it is for the board to move quickly to begin implementing these changes in the district, the DAC’s slideshow quoted French author and poet Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.
“A goal without a plan is just a wish.”