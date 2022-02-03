Contracts for the School District 51 superintendent, assistant superintendent and director of equity and inclusion are among those being reviewed by outside legal counsel at the direction of the Board of Education.
While Tuesday’s board discussion orbited around COVID-19 policies, board members did in the third hour of discussion find time for to discuss district legal services.
It was during conversations regarding two board resolutions that the subject of contract reviews surfaced.
Board members who called for those reviews said the decision was prompted by an interest in educating themselves on some of the district’s biggest contracts.
“Sometimes things work out great forever and ever and sometimes they don’t work out very well for very long,” Board Member Angela Lema said.
David Price, who already handles legal services for the board, was asked to review the contracts related to the superintendent, assistant superintendent, director of equity and inclusion and owners representative, which is a position designated to represent the district for the Grand Junction High School project.
“Why were these four contracts chosen? So I hear the superintendent, she’s our primary employee,” Board Member Kari Sholtes said. “Why the other three contracts?”
Lema cited the newness of both the board and some of the positions, specifically Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill, who was tapped by the previous board to succeed Superintendent Diana Sirko, whose contract runs out this summer.
“Well, Dr. Hill’s contract was entered into just before this board was sworn in. He is sort of predestined to take that position next. We need to understand that,” Lema said. “He’ll be a brand new superintendent and we’re a brand new board not having any hand in the negotiation or any of that.”
Board President Andrea Haitz told The Daily Sentinel the same was true for the owner’s rep position.
“It’s for Colleen (Kaneda), who’s the owner’s rep, because that was entered into, we think, a little hastily. Before (we were on the board), we had actually asked the previous board to hold off on that. I think they voted it in literally 10 days before we were confirmed, so we just felt that should be something that needs to be reviewed, as well.”
Lema said it would be advantageous for Price to review the contracts as outside counsel, rather than School District Attorney John Williams, because Price would be coming at it with fresh eyes.
Price acknowledged that he had helped craft templates for previous district contracts before, but said his review process was fairly straightforward and he would present his findings to the board.
“When I’m normally asked to review a contract, I don’t have a specific agenda as to what I’m looking for,” he said.
The discussion coincided with a vote to approve requested legal services, which was approved. That vote was then followed by discussion of a resolution granting authority for the board president to request legal services on behalf of the board.
That discussion kicked off with a move by board members Sholtes and Doug Levinson to table the motion. They said the board should wait until Sirko’s report on district legal services that is set to be presented Feb. 18. The motion to table failed, with Haitz joining Lema and Board Vice President Will Jones in voting against.
That led to a circular discussion over what the resolution meant and what power it would give Haitz as board president before the board eventually agreed to wait until Sirko’s report on district legal services.