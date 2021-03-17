A Colorado Parks and Wildlife report said that more boats were found with mussel infestations in 2020 but the state’s lakes and reservoirs continue to be free of the invasive species.
CPW credited the statewide inspection program as the reason for keeping invasive mussels out of the state’s lakes and reservoirs.
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to meet the challenge of protecting the state’s waters and infrastructure from aquatic nuisance species,” said Robert Walters, CPW’s ANS program manager. “But as boating season approaches we continue to ask for help from boat owners in maintaining our mussel-free status.”
Mussels are destructive to aquatic habitat, can seriously damage reservoir infrastructure and cause problems on boats.
In 2020, Colorado’s ANS inspectors conducted a total of 647,325 inspections and decontaminated 24,771 boats suspected of carrying mussels, other aquatic invasive species or standing water. That was an increase of 34% in inspections from 2019 when 481,253 boats were inspected and 22,947 were decontaminated. In 2019, 86 boats were found to be fouled with invasive mussels and in 2020 that number jumped to 100. Only 16 boats with mussels were found in 2017.
Contaminated boats come into Colorado from neighboring states, especially Utah and Arizona because of our proximity to Lake Powell which has been mussel-infested for years. That’s the biggest concern for nearby Highline Lake State Park.
Other nearby states with mussel infestations include Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and South Dakota. Most Midwestern and East Coast states also have infested waters.
Some of the increase in inspections can be attributed to the large influx of outdoor recreation Colorado has experienced since the start of the pandemic.
Since CPW’s ANS inspection program started in 2008, 5.6 million boats have been inspected and 144,000 boats have been decontaminated. The agency is aided in the program by Colorado counties, municipalities, water districts, federal agencies and private companies that also conduct inspections. CPW also works proactively looking for aquatic nuisance species by sampling waters throughout the state. In 2020, crews sampled 175 standing waters and four flowing waters. The National Park Service provided CPW with 14 water samples.
Walters said that CPW remains vigilant in the fight against mussels.
“Mussels aren’t going away. However, by continuing our preventative watercraft inspection program we can keep Colorado’s waters free of invasive mussels,” he said.
For more information about aquatic nuisance species and CPW’s program, visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/ISP-ANS.aspx or read the Boater’s Guide to ANS Inspections.