Companies that offer boat outfitting on area rivers find themselves navigating choppy waters as they work to determine how to operate during a pandemic.
Outfitters are coping with canceled trips and trying to figure out how local and state health directives might apply to them and how to employ safe hygiene and distancing practices as the height of float season arrives.
“There’s just so much uncertainty around everything — going to the grocery store let alone rafting,” said Phoebe Larsson, owner of Whitewater Rafting LLC in Glenwood Springs.
For Larsson’s industry, “I think there’s so much uncertainty and so many questions, and the reality is, none of us really have the answers yet,” she said.
She said her company isn’t getting many bookings for trips but is getting a lot of cancellations. Thankfully, in many of those cases people are rebooking for trips later in the summer, which Larsson thinks is a trend statewide and nationally and reflects a desire for people to have a light at the end of the tunnel.
“They still want to have a vacation on the books,” she said.
She said her company already provides a 100% refund for cancellations up until 24 hours before a trip, but some other companies with stricter cancellation policies are easing them due to the pandemic.
Travis Baier, co-owner of Rimrock Adventures in Fruita, which offers services including guided raft trips, boat rentals and horseback rides, said that his company lost all the school business it normally gets this time of year, mostly consisting of float trips for middle-schoolers.
“We’re definitely getting a lot of cancellations. It’s going to be a tough year,” he said.
He said probably 80% of his company’s business is from tourists, many from the Front Range.
The “safer-at-home” order by Gov. Jared Polis, effective through May 27, directs Coloradans not to travel more than 10 miles from their home for recreation.
Baier said he’s hoping that local customers will continue showing up.
“Customers I’ve talked to, they’re not afraid to come out,” he said. “They’re just wondering about how we will operate, keeping people separate.”
Among the protective measures Baier and other river outfitters are envisioning is that groups on a raft will be limited to people from the same household, rather than mixed groups. But Larsson also hopes to find a way to accommodate individual customers seeking to enjoy the outdoors during this pandemic.
“Nature can be an amazing resource during this time of uncertainty,” she said.
Perhaps a bigger challenge, given the one-way nature of river trips, isn’t the boating itself but the shuttle trips that are required.
“We’re still trying to figure that one out,” said Stuart McArthur, manager of the town of Parachute, which a few years ago began operating its own business that rents rafts and kayaks as well as side-by-side vehicles.
Said Larsson, “I think certainly the transportation (question) is a tough one.”
She said companies are looking at alternatives “to having 50 people on a bus,” such as operating buses at half-capacity or using only private shuttles. But she said the latter option means making no profit.
“It’s tough to run at a loss on these sorts of things, especially at such a time of economic uncertainty,” she said.
How Larsson’s company will be able to operate will depend in part on what is required by the city of Glenwood Springs, and it also works in cooperation with agencies such as the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, because it operates under agency permits. She said another measure rafting companies might employ would involve staggered launchings to reduce how many people are at boat put-ins at once.
Under Garfield County requirements applying to businesses, the town of Parachute needs to prepare and submit a plan for operating its rental operation with proper distancing and other guidelines. It hasn’t been able to do that yet, but meanwhile is getting calls from people looking to rent equipment.
“We have to tell them no right now,” McArthur said.
He said the town hasn’t figured out yet what to do regarding seasonal hiring for its rental business.
Larsson said her company uses a lot of returning guides each year and typically hires a dozen or more new ones.
Now she expects it to hire at most six, and perhaps none, depending on how regulations play out. Its guide training for the season has been pushed out by weeks, as has its season opening. Normally it begins operating May 1; now the expectation is to do so sometime in June.
Joe Keys, owner of Jet Boat Colorado in De Beque, said staff training there usually happens the first week in May, with a mid-May opening date.
“It appears we’re not going to be meeting that opening day,” he said.
Pandemic-related challenges of another sort have complicated things for Keys. Due to flight cancellations and a border shutdown by Colombia he’s been stuck since March on an island in Colombian territory in the western Caribbean — “there’s a lot worse places to be stuck,” he said. As of late last week, he was hoping to be finally able to get home this week.
Keys has been in contact with friends in the rafting business, and said everybody’s waiting to see what will be allowed, what kinds of COVID-19 protections will be required, etc.
He added, “Are people going to travel? That’s the big question, are they going to be allowed to travel?”
Keys has waived expiration dates for gift certificates customers have bought for this season. Meanwhile, he’s trying to remain optimistic.
“I look forward to having a really good season. Just as soon as we can open we’re going to go forward,” he said.