Body cam footage released showing full arrest of Peters SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Feb 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters had some strong words for Grand Junction Police officers when she was detained earlier this week.The Daily Sentinel on Friday obtained footage of the arrest taken from the body-worn cameras of the officers involved. See the story in Sunday's edition of The Daily Sentinel for more information. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Footage Tina Peters Police Officer Arrest Sentinel Cam Camera Public Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 23° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:09 AM Sunset: 05:48:04 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 24° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/24° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:07:49 AM Sunset: 05:49:14 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 29° 51° Mon Monday 51°/29° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM Sunset: 05:50:23 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 11% 30° 55° Tue Tuesday 55°/30° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM Sunset: 05:51:31 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 22° 41° Wed Wednesday 41°/22° Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:04:12 AM Sunset: 05:52:40 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 21° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM Sunset: 05:53:48 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 23° 47° Fri Friday 47°/23° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:01:42 AM Sunset: 05:54:56 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business