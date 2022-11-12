Body camera footage from Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies shows Brian Cohee Jr. admitting to the murder of 69-year-old Warren Barnes with a knife in 2021.
The footage was played in court Thursday during a motions hearing for Cohee’s upcoming trial, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 17.
Cohee was arrested in March 2021 and charged with Barnes’ murder, as well as tampering with human remains and tampering with evidence. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in January.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Stuckenschneider responded to the residence after Cohee’s mother called 911 and said she found what appeared to be a human head in a bag.
When Stuckenschneider arrived at the house, he spoke with Cohee in the driveway.
Cohee can be heard telling Stuckenschneider the head belonged to Warren Barnes, a local man who had been missing.
When Stuckenschneider asked Cohee how he ended up with Barnes’s head, Cohee replied “I murdered him.”
Stuckenschneider then asked Cohee why he murdered Barnes, to which Cohee replied “I’ve always wondered what murder felt like.”
Asked where the rest of Barnes’ body was, Cohee said, “When I killed him, I tried disposing of his body by putting him in the river.”
Stuckenschneider and another deputy did not place Cohee under arrest during the encounter, but Stuckenschneider did have Cohee interlace his fingers during a weapons search.
Cohee was not being detained at this time, Stuckenschneider said, but when asked by Cohee’s attorney whether Cohee could have walked away at this time he replied “not necessarily.”
Cohee was then driven by a deputy to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, where Cohee was interviewed by investigators. Cohee’s parents followed in a car.
At the Sheriff’s Office, Cohee was read his Miranda rights.
Sheriff’s Office Investigator Peter Burg, who interviewed Cohee, testified that Cohee didn’t ask for a lawyer, and was cooperative with investigators.
“He came across as eager to talk about what he had done,” Burg said.
In Colorado, in order to be found not guilty by reason of insanity a person must be incapable of distinguishing right from wrong at the time a crime is committed because of a mental disease or defect.
Cohee can be heard telling Stuckenschneider “I’ve not been feeling too well lately.”
Burg said Cohee told him during the interview he has high functioning Asperger’s Symptoms and Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder. He said he did not change his line of questioning after learning of the diagnoses because Cohee was following along and giving articulate answers.
All law enforcement officers who testified during the hearing said Cohee answered all questions logically and seemed generally in control of his faculties.
While Cohee was allegedly trying to hide the body in the Colorado River, his car went into the river at Blue Heron Boat Ramp.
Grand Junction Police Officer Justin Trejo testified that he tried to help Cohee and his parents find a tow truck, and Cohee’s demeanor was normal.
“I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary, again I was there to help somebody out who had put a car into the river,” Trejo said.
Trejo did notice what appeared to be blood on the bumper of Cohee’s car, and advised Cohee’s parents to make sure he wasn’t hurt.
The motions hearing is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. Monday, with a pre-trial readiness conference Jan. 3 before trial starts Jan. 17.