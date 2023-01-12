Grand Junction Police officers take Dawson Fitch into custody after a pursuit in which the suspect’s Dodge pickup truck was on fire and traveling down North Avenue on Jan. 5. The full video can be viewed online at GJSentinel.com
The Grand Junction Police Department has released the body camera footage from a Jan. 5 incident in which GJPD and Mesa County Sheriff officers pursued a suspect driving a truck on North Avenue while it was on fire.
A GJPD officer arrives on-scene at 1:50 into the video. GJPD officer Shelby Simpson was first on-scene, and was soon joined by other officers.
The video, which can be seen online at GJSentinel.com, shows a Dodge pickup truck with a fire burning in the bed, stopped in front of Arby’s on North Avenue.
Officers trained their weapons on the truck and demanded the driver get out. After a few minutes, during which officers discussed the possibility of shooting into the truck, the truck drove away.
The next encounter with the truck starts at the 7:30 mark of the footage. The truck can be seen in an alley, with officers again demanding the driver get out.
A non-lethal round was fired through the front passenger window before the truck drove away again.
The final encounter with the truck starts at the 11:15 mark. The truck can be seen having run into a fence in a residential neighborhood, with the bed still on fire. Officers ask the driver to put their hands out the window.
The driver can be seen putting at least one hand out the sun roof.
Officers decide to approach the truck, and knock on the window for the driver to unlock the door. The driver opens the door and falls out of the truck, and is detained by officers. Officers then put out the fire in the bed.
Dawson Fitch, 24, has been charged with criminal mischief, hit and run, resisting arrest, second degree assault, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, prohibited use of weapons, obstructing a law enforcement animal, ans second degree criminal tampering.
Witnesses said Fitch had been drinking at Wrigley Field prior to the incident, which began with him doing donuts in the parking lot of a nearby motel.
Fitch is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. He is due in court Feb. 14. for a review hearing.