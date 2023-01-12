Dawson Fitch

GJPD body camera

Grand Junction Police officers take Dawson Fitch into custody after a pursuit in which the suspect’s Dodge pickup truck was on fire and traveling down North Avenue on Jan. 5. The full video can be viewed online at GJSentinel.com

The Grand Junction Police Department has released the body camera footage from a Jan. 5 incident in which GJPD and Mesa County Sheriff officers pursued a suspect driving a truck on North Avenue while it was on fire.

A GJPD officer arrives on-scene at 1:50 into the video. GJPD officer Shelby Simpson was first on-scene, and was soon joined by other officers.