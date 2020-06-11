A United States Postal Service employee discovered a body on top of semi-trailer that had arrived in Grand Junction Thursday morning
When police arrived they determined the man was dead. The man has not been identified.
The trailer traveled from Kansas to Glenwood Springs and on the way the driver reported hearing a loud noise as he passed under an overpass along Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge, according to a release from the Grand Junction Police Department.
When the driver reached Glenwood Springs, the trailer was transferred to another truck and traveled to Grand Junction, where the body was discovered that morning, GJPD reports.
The investigation is being handled by the Wheat Ridge Police Department. A spokesperson at the Wheat Ridge Police Department told the Daily Sentinel that investigators had arrived in Grand Junction Thursday afternoon and identified the body.
The spokesperson said police are notifying next of kin and will release the victim's name but the incident does not appear to be suspicious and investigators are not looking for any suspects at this time.