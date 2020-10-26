The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office located a body of a male, along with a 2018 Black Chevrolet Tahoe in a remote area east of Montrose on Friday afternoon.
Montrose County Coroner Thomas Canfield was called to the scene and based on the circumstances, the recovered paperwork and the vehicle identification, it is presumed that the body is that of Walter Kent Jackson, an 18-year-old student from Western Colorado University in Gunnison who has been missing since Oct. 19.
Jackson was reported missing to the Gunnison Police Department on Oct. 21. An initial cell phone location placed Jackson in an area northwest of Montrose County. The MCSO was called to assist the investigation and began search efforts in Montrose County.
Using more specific cellular location technology on Thursday afternoon narrowed the area more as an area east of Montrose, and then to the vehicle's location.
Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results and toxicology analysis. The case is under investigation by the MCSO, the Gunnison Police Department and the Montrose County Coroner’s Office of Medical Investigation.
Authorities are waiting for better weather conditions to begin recovery operations.