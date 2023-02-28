The body of a duck hunter that went missing in Delta County in late December was found in the Gunnison River on Feb. 25.
An autopsy and investigation determined that the incident was an accident and the victim was identified as Wayne Phillips.
Phillips was reported missing by his family and Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to South River Road near Cool Rock trail east of Delta in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area to begin a search
Deputies and the Delta County Search and Rescue Team conducted an extensive search of the area for Phillips, by air, ground and in the water. The search efforts were suspended on December 30 due to inclement winter weather and river ice, a news release said.
On February 25, an individual fishing on the Gunnison River near the area where the search was conducted reported seeing what he believed to be a body, which was later determined to be Phillips.
The body was located approximately 150 yards west of the main area searched in December.
The search was one of the most lengthy, complex searches in the history of Delta County Search and Rescue Team and included over 500-man hours, as well as the utilization of numerous resources from across Delta County and beyond and included underwater and aerial drones, sonar, search dogs, multiple search and rescue teams, fixed wing aircraft and use of the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, the news release said.