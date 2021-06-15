A body was found floating in the Colorado River Tuesday afternoon near the area of the Blue Heron boat ramp.
Shortly before noon, the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a report of an adult man who had been swimming in the river near the boat ramp with a dog and was later seen floating face down, according to a release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The Grand Junction Fire Department retrieved the body and attempted life-saving measures. The dog was found and is safe.
The deceased has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
3 ARRESTED FOLLOWING STANDOFF
A report of a stolen Camero Tuesday morning led to a SWAT team storming of a barricaded home 200 block of Fourth Street in Clifton.
Two adults, John Anderson, 49, and Selena Molina, 24, were arrested along with a juvenile, according to a press release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began when a green Camero was reported stolen around 5:30 a.m. Deputies later located the vehicle on the 200 block of Fourth Street. When they did, the juvenile surrendered while the other two suspects fled into a house.
After failed attempts to contact the two, SWAT officers forced their way in and used less-lethal munitions to arrest the two. The juvenile faces charges of motor vehicle theft and the two adults were found to have active warrants for their arrest. Further charges are pending investigation.