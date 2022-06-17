U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is challenging as “blatantly false” claims by a left-leaning political action committee that she once worked as a paid escort, and had one of two abortions as a result of it.
The Silt Republican who is facing a primary challenge this month against state Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, sent a warning letter Wednesday to the American Muckrakers PAC, the same group that helped tank U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s GOP primary bid in North Carolina last month.
That committee has since turned its attention to Boebert, promising to reveal scandalous information about the first-term congresswoman.
Last week, it claimed that Boebert committed tax fraud and money laundering, saying she used campaign money to pay off $20,000 in state liens against her business, Shooter’s Grill in Rifle, an allegation that the Colorado Attorney General’s Office confirmed it is looking into.
Earlier this week, however, its attacks on Boebert got more salacious, claiming that she was an unregistered escort with SugarDaddyMeet.com, and met a member of the Koch family in Aspen, where she was introduced to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who later donated money to her political campaign, a claim that got international attention.
“Boebert had an abortion at a clinic in Grand Junction, Colorado, sometime in 2004 or 2005 when she was approximately 18 years old,” the group said in a press release. “It is not known whether this abortion was related to SugarDaddyMeet.com clients or someone else. Then, Boebert, twenty three at the time, had an abortion in 2009 at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, ‘due to her work with a SugarDaddyMeet.com client.’”
The group, however, provided no actual evidence of any of that, saying it has relied on an unnamed source who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, something the group’s president, David Wheeler, said Thursday has since happened.
In a response, fed first to such conservative news outlets as Fox News and the Washington Times, Boebert’s attorney, Jonathan Anderson, wrote in a letter to the PAC denying it all, and promised to file a civil defamation lawsuit over it.
“We have irrefutable evidence that each one of these statements is patently false,” Anderson wrote. “You knew this though. Muckrakers published these outlandish statements knowing they were fabricated, but you likely operated under the inaccurate assumption that publishing false statements against a public figure would not create legal liability.”
In the letter, Anderson wrote that the pro-life Boebert would never have an abortion, and couldn’t have during the times the group claims, saying she gave birth to her first and third sons at those times. The group has since altered the times of those alleged abortions.
Anderson also wrote that not only has the group exposed itself to civil penalties, but criminal ones, too.
“Colorado statutes expressly prohibits the circulation of ‘knowingly or recklessly’ false information meant to influence an election,” he wrote. “In addition, Wheeler’s letters contain multiple knowingly false statements.”
While such a law does exist, there is no known time when it has ever been prosecuted anywhere in Colorado, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said.
“I will also note that, as of now, I have not received any request to investigate such a claim,” he said.
Wheeler said his group continues to stand by its claims, saying it welcomes the prospect of a lawsuit so Boebert can be asked, on the record, about them.
“While we take the legal threat very seriously, if Boebert does file a lawsuit we’ll defend it vigorously and then likely counter sue for intimidation and other acts against our supporters and staff,” Wheeler said. “We’ll also have the opportunity to ask Rep. Boebert directly in a deposition about all of these matters and more under oath.”
Wheeler said its source has already been approached by Boebert supporters, alleging that her mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, sent a friend and two men to the home of one of its sources.
“They reminded her that we are a small town and after you are gone she may find herself regretting the choice of exposing Lauren,” Wheeler said. “In addition, the lawyer for Boebert sent his letter full of inaccuracies to Fox News and other media organizations before he even sent us the letter.”
Wheeler said Boebert’s response to his group’s allegations “says a lot about Boebert’s motivation,” adding her actions are about damage control.
“All of the facts came from a source we trust and others on our team know,” the group posted on its website, FireBoebert.com. “We verified the abortion claims with another source. We stand by our story. We’ve not seen nor heard anything that would refute our allegations. If we do, we’ll let you know.”
The group did remove a photo allegedly from the SugarDaddyMeet website that turned out to not be Boebert, and said it received no actual medical records nor statements from any health care worker substantiating the alleged abortions.
The group also is claiming that Boebert was involved in an off-road accident that left her then sister-in-law, Tori Hooper, seriously injured and needing to be flown by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
The claim says Boebert was heavily drinking at the time, and bailed out of the vehicle’s driver seat moments before it hit a rock wall, leaving Hooper, one of her sons and a family dog to their own fate.
Initially, the group, which relied solely on Hooper’s recorded statements, said that occurred two weeks before Boebert won her primary race against then U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in June 2020.
The group now says it’s discovered that incident, to which it offered no physical evidence, actually occurred in May 2019, and has corrected its website reflecting it.
Anderson, too, says it has evidence showing none of that actually happened, saying that Boebert “doesn’t drink alcohol” and no alcohol was involved in the actual vehicle accident, which he admitted did happen, but not where, when nor how the group claims.
He said Boebert didn’t intentionally bail out of the vehicle, but was ejected during the accident.
Additionally, Boebert didn’t actively try to cover up the accident, nor did she pay Hooper off to remain silent, as the group claims.
“This statement is false and we have evidence that this statement was published after your own ‘source’ informed you by text message that this story was ‘totally made up,’” Anderson wrote. “The congresswoman did not cover up an accident and the accident didn’t occur during a political campaign. The actual accident happened seven months before the congresswoman even filed for office.”
In Wheeler’s recorded interview with Hooper, she said they both had been drinking at the time.
In a statement, Boebert said this entire matter is the result of dirty politics by a clearly partisan organization.
“This group’s vile conduct demonstrates why people are fed up with politics,” Boebert said.
“I am not going to stand by and pretend this is normal behavior,” she added. “This political committee, funded by far-left Democrat donors and run by two left-wing political operatives, published pages of false statements knowing they were completely fabricated.”