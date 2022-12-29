During her campaign and immediately after she officially won reelection this fall, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she had learned a lot in her first term in Congress, and would work to get things done for the 3rd Congressional District that she represents.
But since then, she's continued to be the same firebrand lawmaker that has earned her headlines across the nation and world, made her the butt of jokes on late-night talk shows and the subject of letters to newspapers in the district in support of her actions and condemnations as well.
"My responsibility personally is to take the opportunity you've entrusted me with, and make you proud, to lead with strength, to lead with grace and to work hard every day to represent you the very best way I know how," she said in a video posted on Twitter the day before the Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced the results earlier this month of a mandatory recount in her race against Democrat Adam Frisch, when she won by a narrow 546 votes.
"That starts with a promise, a promise to you to be a good listener, to take a deep breath and help take the temperature down in D.C.," she added. "After all, the weight this responsibility of being in the majority holds requires discipline and targeted focus. It's time we show how to get real work done for the people."
Since she uttered those words, she's gotten into a tiff with another controversial GOP lawmaker, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia over who should be the next House speaker, criticized for not standing or applauding in numerous standing ovations when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke before Congress, and for posting tweets against people in the LGBT community, particularly over the massive $1.7 trillion omnibus government funding bill.
Boebert has repeatedly ignored requests from The Daily Sentinel to comment on stories since taking office in January 2021, except when she was running for reelection, and her office did not respond to requests to comment for this story.
UKRAINE WAR
One video posted the night of Zelenskyy's speech, where she talked about the Ukrainian situation and called for an audit of all the aid the U.S. had already provided in Ukraine's war against Russian, was featured on a Moscow television news report, using it to claim that Americans were growing tired of helping Ukraine.
Boebert was only one of seven Republicans who didn't stand or applaud during Zelenskyy's speech.
"Sadly, what I didn't hear tonight was an explanation of where the first $50 billion we sent to support their efforts went," she said in that Dec. 21 video.
"Until Congress receives a full audit on where our money has already gone, I will not support sending additional money to this war," Boebert added. "President Zelenskyy is working to protect his country, his border and his people. I get it. I really just wish our commander in chief would do the same right here at home and secure our southern border and protect our people."
Of that aid, only $15.1 billion was financial, according to the Germany-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which has tracked all international aid to Ukraine since the war began. The bulk of the U.S. aid, about 48%, came in the form of weapons, equipment and training, with another $9.9 million as humanitarian, coming as emergency food, health care and refugee support.
Regardless of Boebert's position, numerous other Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate voted in support of increased aid to help Ukraine's war effort, calling it an unjust war and saying that aid serves American security and economic interests.
"The Ukranian people are courageous and innocent and they deserve our help," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kent., said Dec. 21 in a statement. "But the most basic reasons for continuing to help Ukraine degrade and defeat the Russians are cold, hard, practical American interests. It will prevent even further economic chaos that would roil key American trading partners and hurt American workers and families directly."
Boebert criticized McConnell and the other Republicans for their stance, calling them RINOs, Republicans in name only.
"Mitch McConnell said that sending funds to Ukraine 'is the number one priority for the United States right now,'" Boebert tweeted. "Funny, I thought he was a senator from the great state of Kentucky. Last I checked, Kentucky was in America."
LGBT 'GROOMERS'
Boebert also drew criticism for several anti-LGBT statements she has posted recently, often claiming that they are trying to groom children into becoming gay as well.
In a Dec. 22 tweet about the spending bill that cleared Congress earlier this month, she highlighted some earmarks she said were designed to do just that.
"I'm working hard in D.C. to protect the freedoms of all Americans, but this bill funds the sexualization of our children, and that is disgusting," she wrote. "It's un-American and it's wrong, and it's just another reason why I am a no on this omnibus."
Even though she also said in that same tweet, "this isn't about consenting adults living their lives," the bulk of the money she referenced were for programs for adults.
Among the money she mentioned, $1.2 million went to LGBT students in San Diego-area community colleges; $500,000 was for a Long Island Gay and Lesbian Youth Inc. program that works to boost safety for LGBT people and combat homophobia and transphobia; and $523,000 for Compass LGBTQ Youth Services in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, which offers mental health and health services to all ages.
As she did last year, Boebert voted against the bill, and didn't request any earmarks.
Instead, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats, secured funding for various local projects, including several in Mesa, Delta, Garfield and Montrose counties.
Here, the senators secured $2.5 million to help construct an early childhood center in Clifton, and another $2.5 million to Marillac Clinic to locate a new facility adjacent to that Clifton Community Campus that the county is building there.
Other earmarks went to Delta, Rifle, Naturita and Montrose County for such things as water treatment projects, housing and economic development programs.
DEM REACTIONS
Democrats in the 3rd CD are a bit uncertain about how to react to Boebert.
One one hand, many want her to continue this tact because they believe that, because of her surprisingly narrow win, she can be defeated in 2024.
On the other hand, many say they want a representative who represents them in Congress, one who is more focused on local issues and doesn't turn her back on federal money for those local needs.
"For the sake of the country and for sake of the district, I hope that every congressperson focuses on the job at hand," said Frisch, who hasn't said if he will challenge Boebert again in 2024.
"Her biggest weakness throughout this whole campaign, it was pretty obvious that people agreed that she wasn't focused on this job, and is focused on her brand and herself," he added. "She released something online that included the word 'grace,' but the evidence and her public perception over the past couple of years has been about as ungraceful as one can be."
SPACE LASERS
Next week, when the Republicans officially take control of the House, an intense fight is expected to talk place, one that Boebert is expected to be center stage.
As a member of the House Republican's Freedom Caucus, Boebert has aligned herself with a handful of others to push for someone other than U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to be speaker. As a result, she got into a public brawl with Greene at a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix last week.
In an interview with conservative radio commentator Charlie Kirk, Boebert said she doesn't believe all the things that Greene does, such as Jewish space lasers.
"You know, I've been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in," Boebert told Kirk. "I don't believe in this, just like I don't believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers and all of this."
In 2018, Greene famously blamed Jewish space lasers for causing wildfires in California, one of many things she has said that caused the House last year to remove her from any committees, an effort supported by McCarthy.
Now, Greene is pushing for McCarthy to be the next speaker, in part, because she has said he will put her on committees, including the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which under GOP control is expected to launch many investigations, including against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
"I've supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert," Greene tweeted. "She just barely came through by 500 votes. She gladly takes our $$$ but when she's been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite."
At that same conference, where Boebert, who says she does support Trump, was a featured speaker, she also called for probes of the president and his son.
"We're going to investigate Hunter Biden not because he's a bad painter or a drug addict, stripper-loving gun criminal, but because he was involved for pay-for-play access with some of the world's wealthiest and most corrupt organizations," Boebert told the audience. "If there was corruption, and I believe there very much was corruption, it will not be just Hunter Biden under federal investigation. It will be Joe Biden."