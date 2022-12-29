During her campaign and immediately after she officially won reelection this fall, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she had learned a lot in her first term in Congress, and would work to get things done for the 3rd Congressional District that she represents.

But since then, she's continued to be the same firebrand lawmaker that has earned her headlines across the nation and world, made her the butt of jokes on late-night talk shows and the subject of letters to newspapers in the district in support of her actions and condemnations as well.