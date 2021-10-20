U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert corrected errors Tuesday made to several campaign finance filings with the Federal Election Commission.
Late last week, the Republican lawmaker from Silt had received a warning letter from the FEC that the closing balance from her 2020 year-end filing didn’t match the opening balance for her first report for 2021, which was off by $70,000.
In her end-of-year filing, the congresswoman said she had an ending balance of $286,794 as of Dec. 31. Her beginning balance in her report for the first three months of 2021 starting on Jan. 1, however, listed an opening balance of $356,794.
In an amendment to that year-end report, the fourth she’s had to file making changes to it, Boebert says her closing and opening balances were the larger figure.
Boebert also filed an amended report in her April filing, which covers the months of January, February and March. It also is the fourth time that report has been amended, according to her FEC filings. In it, she reduced her total operating expenses for those three months by $35,537, and replaced that same amount in a category named “other disbursements,” primarily for “merchant processing fees and fundraising” to WinRed, an online fundraising platform for conservative candidates.
Boebert also filed an amendment to her “statement of organization” filing, required to note what other committees she is operating or cooperating with in fundraising efforts.
In it, she notes a separate fundraising committee, Team Boebert Joint Fundraising Committee, has an affiliated relationship with Take Back the House 2022, a similar fundraising committee created in part by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., which was created to benefit Republican candidates running for Congress.
The amendments were in response to an FEC warning letter issued to Boebert last week pointing out numerous errors in her campaign reports.