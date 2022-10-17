The Daily Sentinel sent the two candidates for the 3rd Congressional District three questions about what they would do in Congress if their respective party is in the majority, what they believe are the top issues facing the district, and what issues they agree on.
The Sentinel will run the candidates’ responses over two days, beginning today with the incumbent, Lauren Boebert.
For Adam Frisch’s responses, see Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Sentinel.
Lauren Boebert, Republican:
1) Assuming your party is in the majority in Congress after this year’s elections, how will that impact how you approach representing the district, and what specific measures do you plan to introduce?
With Republicans in charge, I’ve already set the groundwork to pass meaningful legislation and even more appropriations victories into law for the benefit of the Third Congressional District. One major Colorado newspaper already recognized this effort, writing that I have “done more than any Colorado freshman in memory to preserve our state’s Western values and assets.”
I’ll continue pushing to responsibly increase domestic energy production, manage our forests and prevent wildfires, and reduce wasteful government spending. With the right policies and enforcement we can tame inflation, close the southern border, and protect Colorado water. I’ll re-introduce a Balanced Budget Amendment to the Constitution to rein in federal spending, manage our debt, and help get Biden and Pelosi’s inflation under control. I sit on the board of the House Freedom Caucus and serve as their Communications Chair. This influence will help our legislation get over the finish line. I will continue to work hard on all fronts of the legislative process just as I did this Congress, offering more appropriations amendments than any other member of Congress. I will continue to build coalitions and strong grassroots support for the District’s policies and the new Republican majority will help pass many of my legislative initiatives.
Under Nancy Pelosi’s terrible leadership there was a complete lack of regular order in Congress. I sit on the Budget Committee and Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t even let the Democrats produce a budget. Twelve of the Republican bills signed into law and 16 of the Democrat bills signed into law named post offices, clinics or federal buildings after someone. I wasn’t elected to name buildings. Instead, I passed 9 bipartisan provisions that were signed into law that provided important funding for rural healthcare, water storage, forest management, roads, education, farmers and ranchers, law enforcement and more. I’ve also secured significant victories for the district by leading coalitions against horrible things like Biden’s Ministry of Truth and Disinformation Board that was going to further censure free speech. I did this without comprising my principles or by voting for Pelosi’s 2,000 page, trillion dollar bills that no one had time to read. I will continue delivering as I promised to when I was elected to office.
I will continue to fight for economic security, security in our communities and border security. Biden, Pelosi, and the Democrats have failed at all three. We must do better and we must do it quickly. Fentanyl is pouring into the country and is the leading killer of 18 to 45-year-olds. We must secure the border. Crime is rampant. Colorado leads the nation in car thefts, cocaine use and bank robberies. We must fund the police. Colorado is also #1 in the nation for inflation. We need to stop spending money we don’t have and unleash American energy.
2) What do you see as the three most important issues facing the voters of the 3rd Congressional District, and what are your plans for addressing them?
1. Water. 2. Gas Prices and Energy. 3. Economy and Inflation.
Water
For years, Colorado and the West have suffered from drought. I am a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources’ Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife and have made water policy a top priority.
In Congress, I have worked on innovative solutions like strengthening legal protections for water rights, fighting noxious water wasting weeds, securing funds for building more water storage and delivery projects like the Wolf Creek Reservoir expansion, and prohibiting federal takings of local water sources.
I am a strong advocate for protecting local communities’ water rights and keeping our water in the Third District. I helped lead the bipartisan charge to defeat the Denver suburbs’ proposal to steal seven billion gallons of water per year from the San Luis Valley.
I am aggressively working to remove invasive salt cedar and Russian olive trees that are guzzling water and recently secured an important appropriations victory that will allow for a pilot program to combat salt cedars. Salt cedars consume about 200 gallons of water per day per plant.
In a legislative provision signed into law, I secured $10 million for the Indian Irrigation Fund to address the deferred maintenance backlog and increase water storage projects like the Southern Utes’ Pine River Indian Irrigation Project.
I introduced the Western Water Security Act to protect private property rights, prevent federal water grabs, and help ensure an abundant supply of clean water for future generations.
I co-sponsored the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act, bipartisan legislation passed the House and provides Endangered Species Act compliance for approximately 2,200 water projects while helping recover endangered fish.
I introduced H.R. 4302, comprehensive forestry legislation that will improve forest health and protect our watersheds.
According to the Colorado State Forest Service more than 24.4 million acres of Colorado forestland impact Colorado’s water supply, where 80% of the state’s population relies on those forested watersheds for municipal water supplies.
Healthy forests act as a natural water filter and storage system and are critical to maintaining healthy watersheds. In the United States, forests are a source of drinking water for over 180 million people. The U.S. consistently allows over 10 million acres per year to burn up in catastrophic wildfires. My legislation adopts a forward-thinking, active management strategy that combats catastrophic wildfires before they get started. We can reduce the size and severity of wildfires through active forest management, which will also help protect our watersheds and municipal water supplies.
Gas prices and energy
Currently, 20 million Americans can’t pay their electric bill. That is unacceptable. American strength starts with American energy dominance. I support an all-of-the-above energy strategy that utilizes all domestic energy sources including hydropower, nuclear, coal, solar, oil, wind, natural gas, geothermal, and other renewables.
America makes the cleanest energy in the world. In fact, our natural gas is 42% cleaner than Russian gas. American innovation, in particular fracking, has allowed America to be the global leader in reducing emissions.
We need to stop buying oil and gas from Russia, stop begging OPEC, Venezuela and even Iran to produce energy for us, and start relying on the American roughneck.
Sadly, the Biden regime and far-left environmentalists have continued their all-out war on American energy production.
Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline on day one, imposed new rules to block pipeline projects, cancelled oil and gas leases on millions of acres in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico, suspended oil-drilling leases in a small sliver of ANWR even though Congress passed a law for this very purpose, imposed a moratorium on new federal oil and gas leases on federal lands, failed to meet the statutory deadlines for quarterly lease sales, and took countless other anti-energy measures that have contributed to gas prices and inflation reaching record levels.
The left also actively worked to make sure the Jordan Cove pipeline never saw the light of day, which would have helped export western Colorado’s natural gas to the world, creating more high-paying jobs for our local economy.
I introduced H.R. 7012 to get America back on a path towards energy independence. My legislation would restart construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, ban importing Russian oil and natural gas, end the Biden regime’s new policy that prevents pipeline construction, and resume oil and natural gas leasing.
My bill will increase American energy exports to boost our economy and project American strength while exporting freedom throughout the world.
I also introduced the Fueling American Prosperity Act, legislation that will reduce gas prices and responsibly develop American energy by resuming energy leases Biden canceled and expediting the permit process.
I also introduced the Protecting American Energy Jobs Act, legislation that repeals Biden’s job-killing executive mandates, ensures reliable and affordable energy supplies, and fosters economic growth and job creation in rural communities.
My amendment to use scientific active forest management to protect critical energy infrastructure passed through the House Committee on Natural Resources unanimously with bipartisan support.
America has the highest standards and regulations in the world. We can responsibly develop the energy America needs to be independent while also protecting the environment. These aren’t mutually exclusive choices.
Economy and Inflation
Americans across the country are struggling right now as they deal with the disastrous effects of the Biden and Pelosi’s destructive economic policies. They unleashed record inflation on Americans that has decimated our bank accounts, increased gas prices to record levels, raised utility bills, drove up grocery costs, and made it harder to live for most Americans.
The root cause of this record-breaking inflation was trillions of dollars of record-breaking wasteful federal spending. While the federal government continues to spend trillions of dollars it doesn’t have, inflation has hit a 40-year high and our nation is now mired in a recession.
Instead of addressing these major economic concerns head-on, the Democrat “solution” to inflation is to keep spending. Thanks to Biden and Pelosi’s reckless spending, America will spend ten trillion dollars more over the next 10 years than we were going to. They also increased our federal debt by $3.4 trillion in just 20 months.
This excessive spending has real consequences. American families will pay a $8,581 inflation tax over the next year. We have seen a 4.3% decline in real wages since Biden took office.
Gas is nearly $4 a gallon again and Americans are paying more for everything because of Biden and Pelosi’s inflation. Eggs are up 38%, Airlines tickets are up 27.7%, Flour is up 22.7%, Chicken is up 17.6%.
Enough is enough, we need to stop the wasteful spending.
Economic strength and job growth result from policies that unshackle job creators, allow American ingenuity, stop inflation spending, and provide certainty.
I stand for slashing job-killing regulations, reducing taxes for the middle class, and keeping small businesses open. After years of crushing shutdowns, shortages, inflation, and failed Democrat policies, our economy needs to get back on its feet.
The best economic stimulus is a job, and the best drivers of success are small businesses. I support reducing burdensome government mandates that defy common sense and result in more paperwork.
I oppose Biden’s tax increases and have fought to allow families to keep more of their hard-earned money.
Under Biden’s disastrous economic policies, the middle-class is getting crushed by less take-home pay, more jobs being sent overseas to China, and more small businesses closing.
We need fewer taxes, fewer overreaching regulations, less bureaucratic red tape, and more freedom for the American economic engine to lift more people into prosperity.
When Biden unilaterally locked up federal lands and threatened Colorado’s energy jobs, I introduced the Protecting American Energy Jobs Act to stop his attack on our energy workers.
If Biden’s anti-American energy policies are left in place, Colorado will lose 16,000 energy jobs during his first term and over 200,000 in the next decade.
When Biden killed the Keystone XL pipeline on day one, I co-sponsored the Keystone XL Construction and Jobs Act and introduced two bills to overturn this job-killing decision.
Employers throughout the district have consistently told me that they have good jobs they need to fill but can’t find good people to hire. A huge part of this problem were excessive unemployment bonuses on top of normal unemployment.
In June of 2021, I called on Governor Polis to end the pandemic posturing, reject federal unemployment bonuses, and get Coloradans back to work.
I fought against Democrats and RINOs who voted to raise the debt ceiling. We already have over $30 trillion in debt, and we will have to pay over $300 billion next year in interest on our debt alone. This is outrageous, and I will continue to promote the best interests of our economy to ensure that all Americans have more freedom and less taxes and inflation.
Additionally, I introduced a Balanced Budget Amendment to the Constitution to rein in federal spending, manage our debt, and get Biden’s inflation under control.
I will continue to put Americans first in every economic decision I make and work tirelessly to help fix our faltering economy.
3) There are issues that the two of you agree on, such as Biden’s college debt forgiveness plan and the need for continued oil and gas development. What else do your agree on about your opponent’s platform?
I agree with Aspen Adam on my policy positions he’s trying to steal and run-on including fighting for Colorado water, Colorado energy, fiscal responsibility, reducing inflation, and protecting the Second Amendment.
Having said that, the premise of this question is disingenuous and so are Aspen Adam’s positions. Aspen Adam has told multiple media outlets that he supports eventually ending fossil fuels and transitioning to 100% renewable energy. He voted in support of a federal carbon tax to help kill off responsible oil and gas production.
Additionally, Adam continues to lie to the press and voters claiming he was never a Democrat till now. This lying liberal was a registered New York Democrat.
The only reason he is running on my platform is because that’s the only way he thinks he can win and he admits he saw some campaign polling to that affect.
But he would never actually support or vote for these things in the U.S. Congress.
In fact, he would be lockstep with Nancy Pelosi and the other partisan Democrats. His record as an Aspen City Councilman provides a clear indication on how he would vote in the U.S. Congress and his record is about as far-left as it gets.
He approved electricity rate hikes, including for residents living in affordable housing units. He pushed for more sales taxes and the city budget grew by over $40 million. He voted to increase city fees by as much as 1,200%.
He dodged paying affordable housing fees required under city code on his $9 million home. He increased government spending to over $120 million annually for a city with less than 7,000 residents, making Aspen one of the top tax collectors per resident in the nation.
In short, he is a lying liberal desperate to get elected so voters shouldn’t trust any of the positions he claims on the campaign trail.
I’ve launched AspenAdam.com to fact check Adam.