A week after her stunning win over Scott Tipton in the 3rd Congressional District Republican primary, Lauren Boebert has selected the first hires of her campaign staff.
With varying political experience, the four new members of her staff — a communications director, a lead policy advisor, finance director and scheduler and personal assistant — have one thing in common with the candidate: they are all women.
“Unintentionally I always seem to be reaching out and empowering women and giving them opportunities,” Boebert said. “That is something within me to grow, develop and encourage women.”
When hiring her staff the Rifle businesswoman wanted to know three things: what they had to offer, how soon they could start and how hard they were going to work.
“Being a small-business owner I know what it’s like to create jobs and keep those jobs and sign the fronts of paychecks,” she said.
Boebert’s campaign manager during the primaries, Sherronna Bishop, attended a GOP get-together Tuesday night in Grand Junction to show support for the woman she fought to make the nominee.
“She brings out the best in people,” Bishop said.
She said working for Boebert, she felt she could do anything because of her “can-do attitude.”
Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney welcomed the crowd of GOP supporters to the informal event Tuesday in downtown Grand Junction as other Republican politicians, including Mesa County commissioner Republican primary winners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis, stopped by to wish Boebert luck in her race.
“We want to see 60 to 70% in Mesa County,” McCarney said to the crowd. “We could be an example for Colorado.”
In what has long been one of her trademarks, Boebert again had a handgun on her right hip during the event.
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who made several Western Slope stops this week, added how it was exciting to be there and said Boebert knows to fight for what she believes in.
Boebert started by thanking everyone in the room for the support she received from Mesa County on election night. More than 64% of GOP voters cast their ballots for Boebert to help her secure the win over Tipton, who was a five-term congressman.
She said she wanted to take the momentum from her primary victory all the way to the general election to “defeat the left lunatic socialists that want to fundamentally destroy America.”
Boebert plans to be a strong voice in Washington D.C. and supported the local energy industry and Jordan Cove project.
Colorado Republican Party spokesperson Joe Jackson said it’s been impressive to see Boebert’s quick turnaround in moving toward the general election.
“We’re focusing on winning big in Colorado from the president down and want to make sure the CD3 stays in Republican hands,” he said.