U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert joined Colorado’s Republican delegation in supporting a measure that passed nearly along party lines in the House of Representatives this week to require medical professionals to treat babies that survive late-term abortions.
The Silt Republican, along with U.S. Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, also voted along party lines for a congressional resolution condemning attacks on pro-life facilities, groups and churches. None of the measures are likely to be taken up by the Senate.
“Americans overwhelmingly reject the Democrats’ extremist views on abortion,” Boebert said in a press release. “Seventy seven percent of Americans believe that a baby who survives a failed abortion attempt should receive the same lifesaving medical care as any other premature baby born at the same age.”
The measure, called the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed 220-210, with only one Democrat voting for it.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, most abortions are done within the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, with 0.9% done after 21 weeks.
Boebert also touted her support for a non-binding resolution condemning attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and similar facilities since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last year.
According to CatholicVote, a nonprofit advocacy group that tracks such attacks nationwide, there have been at least 78 attacks on pregnancy resource centers since the decision striking down Roe was first leaked in May of last year.
“These violent attackers have firebombed, vandalized and destroyed, but they cannot overcome the courage of brave pro-life leaders across the country,” Boebert said.
That resolution passed on a similar party-line vote, 222-209.
Planned Parenthood calls such centers “fake” health care clinics operated by pro-life advocates who use questionable tactics to scare or pressure women from having an abortion.
According to the National Abortion Federation, attacks against abortion clinics also have seen a dramatic increase in recent years.
The NAF, a professional association of abortion providers, said in a recent report that such attacks have been going on for years. Since 1977, NAF says there have been 11 murders, 42 bombings, 196 arsons, 491 assaults, and thousands of criminal incidents directed at patients, providers and volunteers.
In an unrelated vote, Boebert also voted with the majority, 221-210, to repeal a bill approved during the last Congress to fund more IRS personnel over the next 10 years.
“House Republicans are keeping our promise to the American people by defunding the 87,000 IRS agents put in place by House Democrats last year,” she said in a statement. “The bill is two pages not thousands, it has one subject, and zero earmarks.”