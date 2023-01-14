U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert joined Colorado’s Republican delegation in supporting a measure that passed nearly along party lines in the House of Representatives this week to require medical professionals to treat babies that survive late-term abortions.

The Silt Republican, along with U.S. Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, also voted along party lines for a congressional resolution condemning attacks on pro-life facilities, groups and churches. None of the measures are likely to be taken up by the Senate.

