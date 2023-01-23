U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has introduced a bill into Congress that would prohibit any federal tax dollars from going to Planned Parenthood, redirecting the money instead to “community health centers.”
The Silt Republican called Planned Parenthood the largest abortion provider in the nation, claiming it made $633 million in revenue from taxpayers.
“Planned Parenthood claims these funds go to heath care for women, but last year, Planned Parenthood performed a record number of abortions while also reducing the number of well-woman exams and breast cancer screenings it performed,” Boebert said in a press release.
“Instead of funding Planned Parenthood, my bill will redirect this funding to community health centers that actually meet the health needs of women across the country.”
Planned Parenthood’s latest annual report, however, shows that for its fiscal year ending in June 2021, it had $1.7 billion in revenue for all of its 49 affiliates.
About $633 million came from government health service reimbursements, such as Medicaid, and $579 million from private contributions.
At the same time, it had nearly $1.6 billion in expenses, about half of which was for health care testing and treatment, and a quarter for contraception. Only 4% was for abortion services, and none of it, by law, was funded with federal dollars.
At the request of 100 Republican lawmakers, including Colorado Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the nonpartisan research arm of Congress, took a deep dive in 2021 of the federal monies Planned Parenthood receives from various governmental agencies.
That report identified money the group and individual affiliates received in federal grants from such federal agencies as the Departments of Justice, Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Education, State and Health and Human Services.
Those grants were for such programs as WIC (Women, Infants & Children), nutrition assistance, crime victim assistance, sexual assault, educational training, housing assistance and AIDS treatment.
The report noted that the use of federal money for abortions is illegal, “except where the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest or the life of the pregnant woman would be endangered.”
The report did not reveal any use of federal money for abortion services.