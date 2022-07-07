In the wake of calls from some Democrats nationwide to open up abortion services on federal property, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has introduced a bill into Congress attempting to block that.
But according to White House and Pentagon officials, nothing of the kind is likely to happen.
Boebert, a Silt Republican, was reacting to a suggestion from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to allow private abortion providers to lease space on federal property, including military bases, in states that have or are expected to fully ban abortions.
“The radical left believes in abortions at all costs,” Boebert said in a statement. “AOC, Warren and the rest of the Genocide Squad will not rest until every baby in America is at risk. It is beyond disgusting and absurd that these leftists want to build abortion facilities on America’s public lands in states where abortion is now restricted.”
It’s precisely because abortions at federal medical clinics are limited that no such thing could happen, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, told media a few days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortions, which said the matter should be decided by individual states.
“We understand the proposal is well intentioned, but here’s the thing: It could actually put women and providers at risk,” numerous media outlets reported Jean-Pierre saying aboard Air Force One last week. “In states where abortion is now legal, women and providers who are not federal employees, as you look at the federal land, could be potentially prosecuted.”
In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Department of Defense is evaluating its policies to make sure it continues “to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law.”
And according to a report on military abortion policies by the Congressional Research Service released three days after the Supreme Court issued its ruling on June 24, the department has long been prohibited from using funds or facilities for abortions unless it is a result of rape, incest or the life of the mother.
Furthermore, such services are available only to active duty service members and their families, the report says.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden spoke on a conference call with nine governors, all Democrats, including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. In that call, one of the governors, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, made a similar suggestion.
But while Biden didn’t directly address that request, he did say the federal government would do what it could to ensure any women would have access to abortion services, including abortion pills delivered through the mail, which some states have threatened to block.
“If states try to block a woman from getting medication the FDA has already approved and has been available for more than 20 years, my administration will act and protect that woman’s right to that medication,” Biden told the governors on Friday, according to a White House transcript of that call. “And there are many other unlawful actions, in my view, that states are preparing to take that we will have, we’ll have to address as well.”
Some of those actions could include attempts to block women from crossing state lines to get an abortion.
That’s the real issue facing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says Adam Frisch, the Democrat challenging Boebert in the fall election, who said the congresswoman seems to be more focused on using the issue to draw more attention to herself and not on matters directly related to the district.
Because of the ruling, it won’t be long before Colorado, which has laws protecting the right to abortions, is surrounded by states that may soon ban them, meaning clinics here will be inundated with women from out of state seeking the procedure, Frisch said.
Currently, the only states surrounding Colorado that have bans in effect are Wyoming, Oklahoma and Arizona, though some abortions are allowed if the mother’s life is at risk, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Utah bans providers from performing abortions, but a judge there issued a restraining order last week temporarily delaying its law. They still are legal in New Mexico, Kansas and Nebraska, according to the NCSL.
“The biggest change with this is that the border towns of Grand Junction, Trinidad, Cortez and Pueblo could very likely see an increase in people coming from other states,” he said.
“The question is whether the private sector health care is ready for that increase in demand,” Frisch added. “I understand that this is an emotional reaction to looking to make sure women in our country have health care options ... but I’m not supportive of turning federal lands into some type of health care. I’m also leery of legislation that is focused on a group of people that might play to a base.”
Adrienne Mansanares, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said soon after the ruling was issued that its clinics would be ready to continue to provide its services.
Another tactic some states are looking at includes suspending any state-issued license to their citizens who get an out-of-state abortion, or attempting to sue, civilly or criminally, a licensed health care provider in states that allow abortions.
On Wednesday, Polis signed an executive order to protect health care workers who perform or assist in abortions in the state, including directing the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies to protect people working in the state from disciplinary action against a professional license holder or someone seeking reproductive health care in Colorado or any other state.
“No one who is lawfully providing, assisting, seeking or obtaining reproductive health care in Colorado should be subject to legal liability or professional sanctions in Colorado or any other state,” Polis’ executive order reads. “Nor will Colorado cooperate with criminal or civil investigations for actions that are fully legal in our state.”
Currently, Boebert’s bill has 16 co-sponsors, all Republicans, including Colorado Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.