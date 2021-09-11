A budget-bill amendment successfully pursued by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, would impose at least one obstacle to the Bureau of Land Management moving its national headquarters back to Washington, D.C., from Grand Junction.
The House Natural Resources Committee on Thursday agreed to her amendment to a fiscal year 2022 budget bill. The amendment would bar use of funds made available in the budget from being used to close the headquarters in Grand Junction, according to her office.
The amendment’s passage is particularly notable due to the fact that the committee is chaired by U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, R-Ariz.
He has been critical of the move of the BLM headquarters to Grand Junction during the Trump administration and has supported its return to the nation’s capital. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland currently is considering whether to do that.
The Trump administration moved the headquarters based on factors including the argument that the agency’s leadership should be closer to the land the BLM manages, and the lower cost of things such as office space outside Washington. Critics argue the move weakened the agency due to employees leaving jobs rather than relocating and its leadership being removed from the halls of power in Washington.
The BLM moved some 40 jobs to the new headquarters in Grand Junction and also moved many more headquarters positions from Washington to other locations around the West.
“The bipartisan, unanimous vote (Thursday) shows that the facts are clear: keeping the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters in Grand Junction has always had broad bipartisan support,” Boebert said in a news release.
Boebert spokesman Ben Stout said he thinks the development “definitely bodes well” for keeping the headquarters in Grand Junction.
While he said he doesn’t know that it guarantees the headquarters will stay here, he added, “This is probably the biggest development we’ve seen so far in the effort to keep it there, so definitely a big win.”
Adam Sarvana, spokesman for the Democratic majority on the Natural Resources Committee, said that he thinks “there’s kind of less here than meets the eye.”
He said Boebert’s amendment doesn’t forbid the federal government from moving the headquarters, but just prevents the pot of money in the budget bill from being used for such a move.
“The federal government has many pots of money,” he said.
If Interior wants to move the headquarters back to Washington, there are other ways to do it, Sarvana said.
He added, “I wouldn’t take it as an expression that Congress is going to keep the headquarters in Grand Junction because of this vote.”
Sarvana said Boebert’s amendment was adopted through what’s called unanimous consent, under which a measure passes if no one objects to it.
Stout said of Grijalva, “He allowed it in there and, as chair of the committee, if he doesn’t want it in there, it isn’t there.”
While the move of the BLM headquarters to Grand Junction has faced criticism from Democrats including Grijalva and Haaland, when she was a member of Congress, it has broad bipartisan support in Colorado, including from U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, chair of the House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Land; and Gov. Jared Polis.
Reps. Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck, both Colorado Republicans, joined Boebert in introducing a bill that would mandate that the headquarters stay where it is now.