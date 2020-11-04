A loud cheer from the crowd inside Shooters Grill in Rifle a couple minutes after 11 p.m. on Tuesday told the story.
Lauren Boebert, the Rifle restaurateur who ousted a Republican incumbent in this year’s primary and professes a love for guns, freedom and conservative values, and her backers were celebrating as she declared victory in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. As of press time, the race had not yet been called by The Associated Press.
Boebert was leading Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush 51% to 45.7%, close to a 22,000 vote lead, with more than 404,000 votes counted and she and her campaign staff didn’t see a path to victory for Mitsch Bush given the remaining votes to be counted.
“I am so eager to prove to all my opponent’s supporters and anyone who is against me how much we are going to get done in these next few years,” she told reporters.
Boebert pulled off a major upset victory in the primary earlier this year in defeating longtime incumbent Scott Tipton. She ran to the right of him on issues, and with her victory assured that either she or Mitsch Bush would become the first woman to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in Congress.
“There’s going to be a tremendous freshman class in the United States House of Representatives and I’m excited. Tonight we are having a small celebration but tomorrow it’s time to roll my sleeves up and get to work,” Boebert said.
Boebert achieved fame long before she entered politics through her ownership of Shooters Grill. The restaurant has received widespread media coverage because she and waitresses open-carry firearms. A staunch advocate of gun rights, she went last year to a campaign event held by then-presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to challenge him on a mandatory buyback proposal for some guns.
Earlier this year she defied state and Garfield County pandemic restrictions by serving diners in her restaurant, also defying a cease-and-desist order and then having her restaurant license suspended by the county after she moved her dining tables outside.
Boebert has grown in prominence since her primary win, gaining a large following on social media and going to President Trump’s Fourth of July rally at Mount Rushmore where she got to meet him. She has cast herself as “the antidote to the Squad,” a group of liberal Democratic congresswomen including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Her opponent, Mitsch Bush, is a former state lawmaker and Routt County commissioner, unlike Boebert, who has never held an elected office. Mitsch Bush lost a race for the seat against Tipton in 2018. Boebert and Mitsch Bush raised millions of dollars in their race, which polling showed was closely contested.
Boebert has characterized herself as having been raised by a Democratic mother on welfare, dependent on the government for food and housing and health care. As the Sentinel has reported, state records show her mother first registered to vote in Colorado as a Republican when Boebert was 14, becoming a Democrat when Boebert was a married adult and then more recently registering again as a Republican.
Boebert has said that getting a job at the McDonald’s restaurant in Rifle led to her learning the value of work and realizing one didn’t need to rely on the government.
Boebert’s candidacy drew attention to aspects of her past that have included minor skirmishes with the law. Among them was a 2015 arrest for disorderly conduct at a Country Jam event in Mack after she yelled at Mesa County sheriff deputies for detaining underage drinkers, driven by what she has said she viewed as an injustice taking place. The charge was dropped but she twice failed to appear in court on the matter.
Boebert also drew attention for comments she made earlier this year about QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory focused on an alleged “deep state” conspiracy against Trump. After saying that she hopes “that this is real” and that she thinks it means people are returning to conservative values, she later distanced herself from QAnon, calling it fake news.
Boebert and Mitsch Bush campaigned in starkly different ways, with Boebert holding in-person rallies and Mitsch Bush holding virtual events because of the pandemic.
Boebert awaited results Tuesday night in a private party with family, campaign staff and supporters at her restaurant. While plastic covered its windows, occasional cheers could be heard from inside by reporters outside waiting for a chance to talk to Boebert.
Mitsch Bush and her campaign couldn’t be reached Tuesday night for comment.
Russ Collins of Rifle prepared to head home on his motorcycle Tuesday evening after a visit to a gun store near Shooters. He said he supports Boebert, whose restaurant has been a supporter of him and other veterans.
“Every year on Veterans Day I come down here and have breakfast with her,” he said.
But he said he didn’t vote for Boebert, as he isn’t very political and doesn’t vote.
“I haven’t voted for anybody since the Reagan administration. I let other people deal with that,” Collins said.
Seth Green, a Rifle native whose family goes back four generations in town, paused while walking by Shooters Tuesday night to recount how Boebert started Shooters and the resulting widespread media coverage.
“That’s the first time that Rifle was really put on the map other than (being) a hunting community,” he said.
Green, who voted for Boebert, said her congressional candidacy and possible victory are a way bigger deal than Shooters in bringing attention to the city.
He called her “truly a small-town community-based person” who didn’t stop with her restaurant but “just kept going” by running for Congress.
“My family and all the other old-time (Rifle) families all support her. We love what she’s done. We all eat at her restaurant,” he said.