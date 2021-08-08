The Ignacio Republican who is challenging U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year’s GOP primaries says the Colorado Republican Party and some Mesa County Republicans are working to thwart her campaign or to get her out of the race.
Marina Zimmerman, a crane operator from southwest Colorado, said that when she was finally able to meet with Kristi Burton Brown after several weeks of trying, the newly minted Colorado Republican Party chairwoman tried to pressure her to get out of the race, and run for a seat in the Colorado Legislature instead.
“She insisted that I don’t run,” Zimmerman said. “She doesn’t want me to run for the U.S. House. She wants me to reconsider and run for a state office instead. She was insisting.”
Brown and the party’s executive director, Joe Jackson, said that never happened.
Jackson said all Brown tried to do, and he followed up with, was to supply Zimmerman with information about how to proceed as a candidate, something they do for all GOP candidates regardless of what office they are seeking.
Jackson said it’s not uncommon for state party officials, regardless of the political party, to solicit candidates for various offices and to help them decide what elected positions are best for them.
“I want to be clear that Kristi did not tell Marina not to run for Congress in CD-03,” Jackson said in an email. “The chair of the Colorado GOP always meets with candidates or potential candidates who want to discuss a race they are interested in, as well as other races in their area that we need strong candidates to run for.”
He said the party offered Zimmerman access to its data center, which is a common practice.
That data center, available only with an authorized online user name and password, contains such things as historic voter contact information. Candidates use that information to help them target their fundraising and campaign efforts.
Zimmerman shared 16 emails with The Daily Sentinel between her and Brown, but none of them explicitly show Brown trying to pressure Zimmerman out of the race.
MESA MACHINATIONS
Regardless, Zimmerman said the state party isn’t her only problem.
She said some Republican groups in Mesa County also are giving her a hard time with her campaign, even when it comes to small things like requests to meet with them to introduce herself.
Zimmerman said she was denied access to the Mesa County Lincoln Day Dinner last month, and told by the Mesa County Republican Women that she was not welcomed to speak at one of their events later this month.
“I go to all the central committee meetings to introduce myself, and they always give me time to speak,” she said. “All of them have been really good except Linda Gregory, vice president of the Republican Women. I told her I wanted to go, and she got really nasty. Then I got a second call from her (Tuesday) dis-inviting me. She said, ‘It’s a waste of your time because we’re not going to let you talk.’ It’s censorship. Lauren Boebert’s going to be there and talk.”
Like Jackson, Gregory said Zimmerman must have misunderstood.
She said the particular event the two were talking about is a district meeting that is not meant to include candidates, and instead invited her to a September event that is.
Gregory said she understands that Zimmerman is anxious to meet with as many people as possible, and wants to accommodate that.
“I suggested that she would find her time better spent to join us for our ‘We Will Never Forget’ hamburger and ice cream social in September,” Gregory said. “All of our Republican candidates are going to be invited to this event, and all will be able to give a short presentation about their candidacy. (They) will be able to mix and mingle with the people that will be invited to attend.”
During that Lincoln Day dinner, Zimmerman said she spent the time in the parking lot where it was being held, the Grand Junction Convention Center, putting campaign material on cars parked in that public lot, including in the covered garage.
She said local law enforcement who were there at the time — a group of voters opposed to Boebert were protesting nearby — told her they didn’t have a problem with her placing material on people’s windshields because it isn’t against the law.
With only a few cars left to go, she stopped when a “GOP security guard” told her to.
“The security that the Republican Party had hired for that dinner came down to the basement garage and told me that since I wasn’t parked down there he wasn’t going to be able to allow me to continue,” Zimmerman said. “I encountered the regular police who were in those parking lots, and one specifically said to me, ‘Hey, that’s fine. Keep doing what you are doing. We’re not here to get involved in any of that.’”
The candidate said she’s not had similar problems with any other GOP party official elsewhere in the 29-county congressional district, saying some have even reached out to her inviting her to speak at their events.
Mesa Country Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney said Zimmerman wasn’t allowed into the dinner because she hadn’t purchased a ticket before it had sold out, adding that she had expected to receive a personal invitation, something the party doesn’t do with anyone.
“When she approached us, we had a waiting list of at least 15 people, however, three gubernatorial candidates, two U.S. Senate candidates and a host of local and regional candidates managed to secure their tickets long before we sold out,” McCarney said
“I take the idea of the party chairman and county party remaining neutral in contested primaries very seriously,” he added. “One thing I am curious about. Ms. Zimmerman is running in the 3rd CD and Mesa County is the largest Republican county in the district, yet she never contacted us about her candidacy until just before the dinner. I find that odd.”
McCarney said the party has a multitude of upcoming events that Zimmerman is welcomed to attend.
RABBIT HOLES
Zimmerman said she has been invited to speak at an upcoming meeting of the Mesa County group, Stand For The Constitution, but is a bit weary about the reception she will get because she has been outspoken in her opposition to Boebert and the QAnon and voter fraud conspiracy theories.
Zimmerman said she doesn’t like how Boebert has been conducting herself, doesn’t believe in conspiracy theories, doesn’t associate herself with conservative extremist groups, and believes that those who do are taking over the Republican Party and that will lead to its destruction.
She said that’s dangerous on so many levels, not the least of which is that it will lead to more Democrats winning races.
“That’s the reason why I’m running because I feel like government’s broken, especially since Trumpism, but even before that,” Zimmerman said. “They swooped in to take advantage of a government system that isn’t working very well. I don’t do the conspiracy theories or the Q or the political theater.
“I think we need to bring back the concept of service,” she added. “You’re not there for political theater or to just cause hate and discontent. The people we elect should have the ability to foresee potential problems and to mitigate them. I don’t see that happening.”
Zimmerman also said she is dead-set against a move within the state party to close next year’s primaries to only registered Republicans, saying that would further divide the party and disenfranchise voters.
Closing the GOP primary, which is allowed by law, would force the selection of GOP candidates in all state and local elections to rely on insider caucus meetings.
It also would bar unaffiliated voters from casting ballots in party primaries, as allowed under Proposition 108 approved by Colorado voters in 2016.
“We’re going to cause more and more people to push out of the Republican Party,” Zimmerman said. “What you’re doing here (with a closed primary) is you are excluding conservative unaffiliated voters from voting for Republicans. It would be a huge mistake.”