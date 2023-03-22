Despite long being vehemently opposed to congressional earmarks, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is accepting requests for them.
Over the past two years, Boebert has called such earmarks “corrupt” and “a waste of taxpayer money,” and something only “swamp creature” career politicians would request.
Regardless, staffers for the Silt Republican have sent emails to local officials saying the congresswoman would accept their requests if they made them by today, but isn’t promising if she will submit anything specifically.
“Because of new changes to the House rules, Congresswoman Boebert will now be accepting Community Project Funding submissions,” Raven Finegan, the West Slope field representative to Boebert, wrote in a March 6 email to the Mesa County commissioners.
“Please note, the congresswoman is not committed to submitting any Community Project Funding requests, and if she does they will be limited to known priorities with a significant impact on Colorado’s Third Congressional District,” Finegan added.
As a result, the commissioners at their regular Tuesday meeting, approved sending four letters to Boebert’s office requesting funding for several road projects, including a new interchange connecting 29 Road with Interstate 70.
The other projects are funding for three Fruita projects: the Fremont Street intersection with U.S. Highway 6 & 50, widening 19 Road and replacement of the Maple Street bridge over the Big Salt Wash.
The commissioners approved similar congressional direct spending requests, also known as earmarks, to Colorado’s two U.S. Democratic senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. Those requests, made at their March 6 meeting, were also for the 29 Road interchange and the three Fruita projects.
Boebert has said the reason for the change has more to do with changes in House rules when it comes to appropriations, saying there are more constraints on what monies are approved, which includes having House members vote on them individually.
“When it comes to earmarks, there is a new process put in place that lets us bring those to the floor and vote on them,” she told the Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board in January. “There were 7,500 earmarks in the $1.7 billion omnibus bill. My constituents are responsible for paying for those 7,500 earmarks. I was fighting to save my district tax money.”
But Adam Frisch, the Democratic candidate who came within 546 votes to unseat her last year, said the more likely reason is that she realizes she is vulnerable because Boebert hasn’t been fully addressing the needs of her expansive district.
“The genuine Lauren Boebert was 99.85% rejected by the voters last time because she was not focused on the district, and one of the jobs a congressperson is supposed to do is to make sure that some of that taxpayer money gets reinvested back in the community,” Frisch said.
“This is just one of many places where she’s trying to change her tune,” he added. “The money that she’s changing her tune on now is a drop in the bucket to the hundreds of millions of dollars that she’s voted against that are coming back.”
In her first term in office after earmarks were reinstated in 2021 — the practice was banned by Republicans in 2011 because of complaints they were nothing more than congressional pork designed to win votes — Boebert has been at the forefront opposing them.
As recently as December, Boebert continued to tout against earmarks, saying she has “led the charge” to reform Congress by reinstating that ban “on corrupt practices,” such as earmarks.
“Why are they doing this,” Boebert asked in December 2021, criticizing members of her own party for accepting them back. “The swamp creatures are working together to raise the freakin’ debt ceiling. This is totally corrupt and screws the American people right in their faces, blatantly in broad daylight. Fake Republicans.”
In a March 10, 2021, joint letter to the then Democratic chairs of the House and Senate appropriations committees, Boebert and 34 other Republicans wrote that the practice adds to the “infested swamp” that is Congress.
“At a time when our projected deficit for 2021 is $2.3 trillion, it is wrong that career politicians want to line their own pockets by using earmarks to pay off campaign donors and special interest groups,” Boebert said in the letter. “Tax dollars are not politicians’ personal wallets, and they should stop treating them as such.”
U.S. Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, the state’s two other GOP members of Congress, told Colorado Public Radio earlier this month that they continue to oppose to the use of earmarks.