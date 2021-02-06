At her first townhall meeting as a member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert fielded several questions from voters in the 3rd Congressional District, some praising her, and others, well, not so friendly.
Talking from Washington, D.C., during the telephone event, which the Silt Republican said included about 55,000 callers from the district, Boebert talked about what’s been happening in Congress, and her stance on several matters, from oil and gas development to the numerous executive orders signed by President Joe Biden.
“I promised to you I would listen to you, and I would be your voice, I would represent the issues that matter the most to you, that matter most to your families, that matter most to the economy and keeping strong jobs in our district,” she said at the opening of Thursday evening’s 45-minute event.
The first question, however, wasn’t about any of that.
“Your incendiary tweets have not addressed the 53,000 cases of COVID in District 3, nor have they addressed the 900 deaths in our district. It’s disgraceful,” said a woman from Eagle, who identified herself only as Carrie. “You’ve also condoned (U.S. Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incendiary posts and tweets promoting anti-Semitism and racists comments. I want to know why you do ...?”
Though the rest of her question was cut off, Boebert didn’t address Greene, a newly elected representative from Georgia. Congress stripped Greene of all her committee assignments late Thursday, in part, because of her social media posts and comments in support of QAnon conspiracy theories and her calls for Democrats in Congress to be killed.
Boebert did respond to the COVID part of the question, saying she favors a more targeted relief bill.
The congresswoman, who had already come out against the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill the U.S. Senate advanced early Friday, said the real focus should be on getting more of the vaccine out and reopening the nation’s economy.
Other negative commenters asked what prison she wanted to serve in when she is tried for treason, and whether she was cooperating with any FBI investigation of her alleged role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Boebert didn’t respond to the first question, and told a woman in the second that she was listening to conspiracy theories.
Most of the positive comments to Boebert didn’t come with questions, but just praised her on the things she’s been doing, her support of the Second Amendment or her defense of the oil and gas industry.
Several of those people advised the congresswoman not to listen to all the naysayers, calling their comments “nasty.” Others asked such things as what it was like to be a working mother serving in Congress.
The event was interspersed with yes-or-no polling questions, some of which appeared to be slanted or loaded: “Do you think the governor of Colorado should force local businesses to remain closed, or allow them to start safely reopening?” Another question was, “One hundred Democrats advocated for including amnesty for illegal immigrants in this week’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Do you oppose or support including amnesty policies in a COVID relief bill?”
Other questions centered on a temporary ban on future oil and gas leases on federal lands, and keeping the Bureau of Land Management headquarters in GJ.
The results of those polls are expected to be released next week.