Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Tuesday joined the chorus of Colorado lawmakers requesting that the newly re-located Bureau of Land Management headquarters remain on the Western Slope.
“I urge the Biden administration to work with the bipartisan Colorado delegation and other Members of Congress that support keeping the headquarters in Grand Junction to ensure it continues to be a success,” Boebert said in a Tuesday press release.
That bipartisan push to keep the headquarters in Grand Junction includes Colorado’s U.S. senators, Democrats Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as Gov. Jared Polis. The fate of the BLM headquarters, which was relocated under the Trump administration, has been up in the air ever since the November presidential election.
Bennet worked with then-U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican, to secure the headquarters move to Grand Junction.
Boebert’s actions Tuesday included sending a letter to President Biden signed by more than a dozen members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Boebert’s Colorado colleagues Doug Lamborn of Colorado’s 5th District and Ken Buck, who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.
Boebert’s letter differed some from the one sent earlier this week by Colorado’s senators. While Hickenlooper and Bennet focused their tone on bolstering the Grand Junction headquarters and the benefits for public lands in the West, Boebert’s note to the president highlighted purported cost savings in being in a less expensive part of the country as well as accessibility for those BLM stakeholders who might not be inclined to visit the nation’s capital.
“People from nearby states that would have never traveled to Washington D.C. for a meeting have already found their way to Grand Junction, including sheriffs, ranchers, and county commissioners,” the letter reads.
The headquarters change was announced in the summer of 2019 and eventually led to the decision to bring 41 top-level positions to Grand Junction while sending other jobs to cities across the West.
Since the move was made, it has faced criticism from some who argue the move weakens public land management and makes recruitment of top talent difficult while proponents of the move have argued it situates officials closer to the lands they manage and affords BLM employees a reduced cost of living and shorter commutes than they’d find in Washington D.C.