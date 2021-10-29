A man hired to manage U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Shooters Grill restaurant in Rifle is insisting he’s eligible to run for the Rifle City Council after questions have been raised about whether he moved to the city in time.
“I’ll put it to you this way — I wouldn’t be on the ballot if I wasn’t eligible,” Bud Demicell told The Daily Sentinel this week in a brief interview.
Rifle’s city code requires that potential candidates sign an affidavit, under penalty of perjury, indicating that they are U.S. citizens and have lived in the city for “one year immediately preceding the election.”
This year’s election is on Nov. 2.
“I actually moved to town Nov. 1” of last year, Demicell said.
A Colorado Times Recorder story on Oct. 18 said that Demicell likely doesn’t meet the residency requirement. It cited social media posts last year by Demicell and his wife, Mona, that the Times Recorder says shows he was still living in the Pueblo area through mid-November. The story also credited www.salon.com for having been the “first to report on social media posts by the Demicells which verify Bud Demicell’s noncompliance with Rifle’s residency requirements for city council candidates.”
Salon’s Sept. 30 story didn’t focus on Demicell’s eligibility to run for the council seat but instead accused him of things including being an alleged adherent of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.
The two stories refer in part to a Nov. 13 posting by Mona Demicell saying the Demicells would be moving to Rifle to work for Boebert at the restaurant as Boebert focuses on representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in Congress. Boebert was elected to Congress last November.
Rifle City Manager Tommy Klein said some city residents have expressed concern about whether Demicell is eligible. He said the city doesn’t have authority to investigate candidates beyond assuring the signatures they present to the city clerk on the nomination petition are verifiable. Klein said the city doesn’t have standing to challenge a candidate’s qualifications, but under state law, city residents have the right to do that in court.
If Demicell is elected, a city resident could ask a judge to invalidate his election.
“I’ve not had anyone tell me directly that there would be such a challenge,” Klein said.
Part of what a judge could be left to determine in such a challenge is what constitutes being a city resident.
Asked how he might document the Nov. 1 start of his residency should there be a court challenge, Demicell said, “They can do whatever they want. Like I said, I wouldn’t be on the ballot if I was eligible, so that’s the only thing I’ve got to say.”
Demicell’s Facebook page lists him as having moved to Rifle March 2. Asked if that was the case, he said, “No sir.”
He said the earlier reporting on him as coming “from your hit papers and hit magazines,” adding, “they’re extremely biased and very leftist.”
“... All I can tell you is it’s all just a bunch of crap,” he said of the reports.
The Salon story says that Boebert hired QAnon adherents even as she has tried to distance herself from the conspiracy theory falsely accusing Democrats and prominent liberal celebrities of running a child sex trafficking ring.
Asked if he felt unfairly depicted by the recent stories, Demicell answered, “Yes, I do.”
He added, “That’s basically all I’ve really got to say because I’m trying not to feed into anyone’s narrative,” he said.
While not wanting to say much in his recent interview, Demicell has been outspoken recently at Garfield Re-2 School District board meetings, objecting in part to a district mask mandate for students and staff, as have some other people speaking out at the meetings.
At a Sept. 8 meeting, he suggested that parents pull their children from the district and homeschool them, to hit the district “where it hurts” financially by reducing their enrollment-based funding.
He also told the board, “You all need to do your job. You need to start listening to the people in this room because that’s who you work for.”
He told the same board Sept. 22, “People are waking up. We’re starting to stand up, and what we’re telling you is we have had enough. We will no longer comply.”
He received applause from the audience when he told the board, “I just want to let you know that you’re on notice, so, you know, you just need to knock it off.”
Garfield Re-2 school board member Katie Mackley resigned from the board earlier this month, citing in part board members being screamed at during meetings and threats to their personal safety.