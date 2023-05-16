U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is suing her husband for a divorce.
In a 46-page court filing that offers no reason why, the Colorado congresswoman filed for divorce in Mesa County court late last month.
In a lengthy statement, however, Boebert said her reasons for wanting to divorce Jason Boebert after 18 years of marriage is because of "irreconcilable differences," adding that she won't be making any further statements about it.
"It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband," she said in a statement.
"I am grateful for four years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," she added. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult."
While the filing, first reported by the Colorado Sun, offers no details about the divorce, Boebert is demanding that she receive full custody of the couple's four sons, and that her husband not only pay child support, but also "spousal maintenance," also known as alimony.
The couple have four sons ages 18, 15, 13 and 11. The 36-year-old congresswoman recently announced that her eldest son is fathering her first grandchild.
The filing bars either party from selling off any assets until the court determines who gets what.
"I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District," Boebert said.
The process server was told that the congresswoman had told her husband to meet her at the Grand Junction Regional Airport early on April 25 so he could serve Jason Boebert with the divorce papers, but was advised to take it to the couple's Silt home instead.
But when the process servers tried to serve Jayson Boebert with the papers, they ran into some difficulties.
"He refused to sign!!!," Process Servers Eric Scott and Mike Estep wrote in the divorce filing. "He locked the door after he put the dogs out. Told me he was calling the cops."
While both Boebert have each had their own legal issues in the past, Jayson Boebert did plead guilty in 2004 to public indecency and lewd exposure after allegedly exposing himself to underaged girls at a bowling alley.
Jayson Boebert and one of his sons also were involved in a recent incident with their neighbors last year, one allegedly involving the son driving an off-road vehicle fast on a shared roadway. When neighbors complained, Jayson Boebert allegedly ran over their mailboxes with his truck.
Reporter
