110822-Boebert 3-CPT

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert with her husband Jayson Boebert, in black hat, talk to supporters at an election night watch party last November.

 Christopher Tomlinson

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is suing her husband for a divorce.

In a 46-page court filing that offers no reason why, the Colorado congresswoman filed for divorce in Mesa County court late last month.

