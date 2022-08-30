U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger for the 3rd Congressional District, Adam Frisch, actually found something on which to agree.
Neither likes President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loans for college graduates.
Frisch said such a decision should be made by Congress and not the White House, while Boebert raised some eyebrows over the weekend when she went onto Fox News and equated such loans with the LGBTQ community.
“How the heck can Joe Biden call American First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” the Silt Republican said Sunday. “He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border. He is the one who is robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”
Boebert, who is running her first reelection campaign, never went to college. She earned her GED in May 2020, a month before she won the GOP nomination against five-term incumbent Scott Tipton.
Frisch, an Aspen Democrat who won his party’s nomination in June to challenge her in the fall election, called Boebert’s comments a “bigoted rant.”
Frisch, a 1990 University of Colorado graduate in economics and political science, said it would have been better if Biden helped lower the high cost of the nation’s colleges and universities instead.
“Rather than forgiving loans for top income earners, we need to level the playing field,” Frisch said in a statement. “In western and southern Colorado, there are hundreds of thousands of hard-working people who didn’t have the opportunity, need or desire to go to college whose concerns are not being addressed by this half a trillion dollar Band-Aid.”
Under Biden’s debt relief program, students who received Pell Grants can qualify for up to $20,000 in tuition debt forgiveness, while those who didn’t could get up to $10,000 erased from their debt.
To qualify though, they must earn less than $125,000 a year.
While it isn’t exactly known how much the entire program will cost, estimates show that it could be up to $300 billion.
Nearly 43 million Americans owe about $1.6 trillion in student loans, according to Education Data Initiative.