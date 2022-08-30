Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, and her Democratic challenger for the 3rd Congressional District, Adam Frisch, found something on which to agree.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger for the 3rd Congressional District, Adam Frisch, actually found something on which to agree.

Neither likes President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loans for college graduates.