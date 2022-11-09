110822 frisch 1

Aspen Democrat Adam Frisch, talks to supporters during a Democratic election watch party at the Belly Up Aspen waiting for results of the 3rd Congressional District election on Tuesday.
Aspen Adam, as GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been calling her Democratic opponent for the 3rd Congressional District, may have pulled out a surprise victory in Tuesday’s elections, which could land Adam Frisch a seat in a U.S. House that may be dominated by Republicans after all is said and done nationwide.

As each county started to report early ballot totals, Frisch was leading in several and barely behind in others. As of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Frisch was clinging to a 8,278 vote lead.

Lauren Boebert with her husband Jayson Boebert, in black hat, on election night at the Warehouse 2560 in Grand Junction.
