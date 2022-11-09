Aspen Adam, as GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been calling her Democratic opponent for the 3rd Congressional District, may have pulled out a surprise victory in Tuesday’s elections, which could land Adam Frisch a seat in a U.S. House that may be dominated by Republicans after all is said and done nationwide.
As each county started to report early ballot totals, Frisch was leading in several and barely behind in others. As of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Frisch was clinging to a 8,278 vote lead.
Boebert told a crowd of supporters Tuesday night at Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen & Bar that there were still votes left to be counted.
Frisch lost Mesa County by more than 10 percentage points, but by a slightly smaller margin than Boebert defeated her Democratic opponent in 2018, Diane Mitsch Bush.
Those votes were offset by a much larger win in Pueblo County for Frisch than Boebert’s opponent received two years ago. There, Frisch was leading by more than 12 percentage points. In 2018, Boebert barely lost that county by half a percentage point, a county that had voted heavily for former President Donald Trump and the congressman Boebert unseated that year, Scott Tipton.
Two years ago, there were two third-party candidates who gleaned votes away from Bush, but not so this year. Only Frisch and Boebert were in the race.
Frisch, who painted himself during the campaign as a moderate businessman who won’t always side with his party, said he was pleased that voters not only turned their backs on Boebert, but also felt confident enough in him to replace her.
On the campaign trail, Frisch has repeatedly said that while he supports renewable energy, he believes Democrats are trying to move too fast in ending the use of fossil fuels. He says a slower approach is more warranted, one that uses such fossil fuels as natural gas as a bridge until more solar, wind and other renewable power plants can be constructed.
While more than 25,000 more Republicans had cast ballots in the 29-county district than Democrats, far more unaffiliated voters had weighed in. Boebert easily won her GOP primary against state Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, the numbers indicate that a good portion of the 34% of Republicans who voted for him in that primary in June had cast their ballots in favor of Frisch.
Frisch has repeatedly said he was counting on those Republicans and a large percentage of unaffiliated voters to say, “No,” to Boebert.
Meanwhile, Boebert’s supporters remained hopeful that she would pull out a win when the final tally comes in.
“The red wave has already begun,” said Ben Stout, Boebert’s campaign spokesman. “I know seeing the blue in Denver and throughout Colorado makes us kind of depressed, but doesn’t it just feel great to see (State Representative) Matt Soper and (County Commissioner-elect) Bobbie Daniel here?”
Not only after Stout said that, Soper told an anxious crowd at the Warehouse 25SixtyFive Bar & Kitchen, where Boebert’s victory party was held: “Don’t panic everybody,” he said. “The red wave is still coming. Go Republicans.”
Other Mesa County Republicans held their own celebration party, at the hospitality suite at Suplizio Field.
While Boebert hasn’t said that Colorado elections aren’t to be trusted, as some Republicans claimed nationwide, she did try to challenge the 2020 presidential election that saw Republican President Donald Trump defeated by now President Joe Biden.
Both candidates in the race went negative against their opponents. But while Boebert’s campaign floated unsubstantiated claims that Frisch had been bribed over a vote when he served on the Aspen City Council, Frisch repeatedly pushed aspects of Boebert’s voting record, and the amount of time she has spent over the past two years appearing on conservative media outlets and tweeting about Biden and national Democrats.
His campaign pointed out her lack of getting any measures passed, and taking credit for things she voted against.
While Mesa County Democrats, who held their Election Night party at Charlie Dwellington’s, were disappointed in the results of local races, they were pleased at the statewide ones, including Frisch’s.
“Adam Frisch ran a good race, and I’m really proud of him,” said Charlie Pink, who lost his bid for county commission to Republican Bobbie Daniel. “I’m a good judge of character, and I got to sit down for a meal with the dude and I know he’d be a good representatives.”
Special Daily Sentinel correspondent Ryan Biller, and staff writer Nathan Deal contributed to this report.