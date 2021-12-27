After stunning the Western Slope, the state and the nation when she defeated a 10-year veteran congressman in the GOP primary last year, now U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has continued to be a lightning rod to the joy of some, and the chagrin of others.
Boebert, a Rifle restaurant owner and Silt resident, started her term in January and right away had some people questioning her involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.
Before that happened, Boebert captured national headlines with her insistence, and video, showing her loading a handgun and walking the streets of Washington, D.C., saying she planned to wear it around the U.S. Capitol, despite laws to the contrary.
While she did raise a few eyebrows, the D.C. police department granted her a conceal-carry permit, but one that doesn’t apply on the floor of the U.S. House, where she said she wouldn’t attempt to bring it.
Days after that issue was resolved, the Jan. 6 riot occurred, when she issued a few tweets about attempts to stop the official certification of President Joe Biden during a joint session of Congress.
“Today is 1776,” the congresswoman tweeted that morning.
Later, when she tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was removed from the chamber, she was accused of alerting insurrectionists of her whereabouts, which actually wasn’t true.
As Boebert herself responded: “As if I were revealing some big secret,” she said in a press release afterwards. “This removal was also being broadcast on TV.”
Boebert also has been known as a congresswoman who likes to introduce one-page bills, most of which are aimed at Democrats in general and Biden specifically.
Some of those include, “We’re Not Paying You To Break Our Laws Act,” “Protecting Our Kids from Harmful Research Act,” and “Stop AOC Act.”
The first bill relates to a now-rejected proposal to pay up to $450,000 in legal settlements to immigrants who were forcibly separated from their children under Trump’s administration.
The second one deals with Biden’s executive order to physicians under the Affordable Care Act to provide transgender medical services to minors.
The last one isn’t aimed at one of Boebert’s nemeses, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC. It refers to obsequy, or funeral rites, costs.
Other, less partisan bills she’s introduced include calling for increased payments in lieu of taxes, also known as PILT, to local governments, and protecting private water rights from grabs by the federal government.
To date, none of her bills have gotten out of the various committees to which they were assigned.
Boebert also drew some headlines when she filed her financial statement report earlier this year, showing that her husband, Jayson, earned $478,000 as an oil-and-gas consultant last year, and another $460,000 in 2019, earnings she was required to report but didn’t in 2020 before winning the office.
More recently, Boebert became a target when she made what she called a joke about U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., saying she is a member of the “jihad squad” and equating her to a suicide bomber.
Boebert later apologized for the joke, but she got into another tiff with Omar in a phone conversation, which led to the Minnesota congresswoman hanging up on her, and calls from other Democrats to strip Boebert of her committee assignments.
That never ended up happening.
One of Boebert’s main campaign promises when she first entered the race in 2019 was to become the conservative version of AOC, speaking out against Democrats and for such things as gun rights, border protection and anti-abortion issues.