U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has received yet another warning letter from the Federal Election Commission saying her campaign has accepted numerous donations in excess of campaign finance limits.
In a letter sent to her campaign this week, Boebert allegedly accepted $9,650 more than those limits allow from five donors between late September and mid-October.
By law, candidates cannot accept more than $2,900 from individual donors during an election cycle.
The letter gives the congresswoman 60 days to respond on how the issues were corrected.
“If the forgoing conditions or reattributions or redesignations are not met within 60 days of receipt of the contribution, the excessive amount must be refunded,” wrote Shannon Ringgold, senior campaign finance analyst with the FEC. “If you have already done so, please inform the commission of your corrective action immediately in writing and provide photocopies of any refund checks and/or letters reattributing or redesignating the contributions in question.”
Reattributions allow for donations to be attributed to another person, but only if it is appropriate to do so.
Redesginations can be done if a campaign can show donations were intended for separate elections, such as a primary or a general election.
Of the 15 cited donations, however, only two were made before the June primary.
This isn’t the first time Boebert’s campaign has been warned by the FEC for various campaign finance issues, primarily for accepting donations in excess of limits.
In May, her campaign received a similar warning letter saying that her first quarter filing of 2022 showed her campaign accepted as much as $30,000 in contributions that exceed campaign finance limits in 20 separate donations.
An October 2021 letter from the FEC showed that the beginning balance of her report filed at the end of September 2021 showed contributions and expenses for the first three months of that year did not equal the ending balance of her 2020 year-end report, which had already been amended three times by then, according to her FEC filings.
Her closing cash-on-hand balance as of Dec. 31, 2020, was $286,794. Boebert’s beginning balance in her first quarter report for Jan. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021 listed an opening balance of $356,794, a difference of $70,000.
That letter also noted that Boebert failed to disclose her share of contributions from a joint fundraising effort between Team Boebert Joint Fundraising Committee and Take Back the House 2022, a joint fundraising committee created by U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.