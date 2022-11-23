091122-Debate 2-CPT
Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Lauren Boebert, congresswoman for the 3rd Congressional District, received notice from the Federal Election Commission that her campaign had accepted numerous donations in excess of campaign finance limits.

 Christopher Tomlinson

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has received yet another warning letter from the Federal Election Commission saying her campaign has accepted numerous donations in excess of campaign finance limits.

In a letter sent to her campaign this week, Boebert allegedly accepted $9,650 more than those limits allow from five donors between late September and mid-October.