It will come as no surprise to supporters and opponents of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert that the Silt Republican officially has an endorsement in her 2022 re-election bid from former President Donald Trump.
The former president’s Save America PAC issued the following statement about Boebert last week:
“Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third district,” the PAC wrote, according to a tweet posted by Boebert on Thursday.
“She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats. She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement in her reelection!”
Although there’s no way to know just how much now, that endorsement is expected to translate into campaign donations from Trump’s PAC, which raised more than $31 million in 2019 and 2020, according to Open Secrets.
Such endorsements from Trump also come with other benefits to candidates who seek it, including being included in official statements, appearances at campaign rallies and direct access to campaign ads and materials.
To date, Trump has endorsed more than 380 candidates, including 76 since leaving office in January, according to Ballotpedia.
In last year’s elections, 77% of candidates who received similar endorsements from Trump won in their general elections. That includes 22 out of 24 endorsements in such battleground states as Arizona, North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Before the 2020 GOP primary, Trump had endorsed Boebert’s opponent, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a 10-year veteran of Congress who she upset before going on to win the 3rd Congressional District.
“I am beyond humbled & honored to receive the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump!” Boebert tweeted on her personal account, which included a request to donate to her campaign. “I will ALWAYS stand with the America First agenda & President Trump!”
Boebert is facing a Republican primary challenger in June from Marina Zimmerman of Durango.
There also are a half a dozen or so Democrats vying for the right to face her in November.
In another tweet, Boebert posted on her official congressional account a letter she and 99 other members of Congress signed, asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to adopt a resolution calling on nullifying President Joe Biden’s mandate on private businesses to mandate vaccines on their employees.
The congresswoman said the U.S. Senate had approved a similar bipartisan resolution a week earlier, and the House should follow suit.