One week after U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert announced her re-election bid, state Sen. Don Coram has entered the race to challenge her in the GOP primary in June.
Without naming Boebert by name at his announcement event Friday, held at Trader’s Coffee on Patterson Road, the Montrose Republican said he decided to jump in because he doesn’t believe all the residents of the 27 counties in the 3rd Congressional District are properly being represented, regardless of political affiliation.
“We have people who would rather have rhetoric over results,” Coram said. “The 10% on the left are getting notoriety. The 10% on the right are getting the notoriety. The 80% in the middle, the working men and women of this country, are being ignored.”
The senator has served in the Colorado Legislature for the past decade, but is unable to run again because new legislative district lines took him out of the Senate district he currently represents.
He said he doesn’t plan to resign that seat, which will end in a year.
He joins a third person who also is running in the June GOP primary, Durango resident Marina Zimmerman.
While Boebert has hardly acknowledged Zimmerman’s challenge, she sent out a one-sentence statement about Coram early Friday, indicating she’s taking his challenge more seriously.
“Anyone who has looked at Don Coram’s voting record knows he is a self-serving, super-woke social liberal who would have a far better chance of winning the Democrat nomination,” she said.
Coram joked that he woke that morning, adding that he didn’t really know what it means to be “woke,” which means to be alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.
“If that’s the only thing they can pin on me, bring it on,” he said.
While Coram is known for working across party lines, primarily during times when Democrats have controlled the Colorado House or Senate, his conservative credentials are well-documented.
He voted several times against creating civil unions for same-sex couples, for example, even though his son, Dee, is gay. He’s also voted with his Republican colleagues on numerous other issues important to the party.
His legislative scorecard put together after each session by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce shows that, more often than not, he has voted for bills that organization has supported in recent years, virtually matching other Republicans in the region.
He also has been highly criticized by Democrats and environmentalist over his ownership rights for several non-working uranium mines and his oil and gas interests.
“I’m going to give a notice to the parties, Republican and Democrat,” he said. “If you think rhetoric and confusion and trying to tear down our nation is your secret to success, if you think that’s your future, I’m going to tell you right now. Your party has no future.”
Coram also was criticized for saying in a Montrose Press article earlier this week that antifascists participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots on the Capitol Building alongside militia groups, something federal authorities have refuted.
Friday, he said he didn’t know who participated in that incident, adding that what he meant was that “anybody that was involved in the insurrection needs to be held accountable.”
Boebert recently announced that she’s now raised more than $2 million in her re-election bid, while Zimmerman, who created her campaign finance account with the Federal Election Commission months ago, has not yet reported any donations.