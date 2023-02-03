U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert says she successfully defeated a proposed amendment barring members of the House Committee on Natural Resources to carry firearms into the committee’s hearing room.
U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said during a Wednesday organizational hearing of the committee that he offered that amendment because some of his GOP colleagues have “openly fetishized guns and violence” to the point the he and other House members don’t feel safe.
Without actually mentioning anyone by name, he did make clear references to other lawmakers who also serve on the committee, such as Boebert and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., saying they attempted to flout House rules that bar guns on the House floor.
“We have too many members who have incited and advocated armed political violence,” Huffman said during that hearing.
“They have attempted to bring concealed weapons onto the House floor, and some have reveled in the removal of magnetometers at the House chamber that were there to prevent something truly awful from happening,” he added. “Many members of this body were neck-deep in the Jan. 6th insurrection, inspiring it, aiding, abetting, cheering and after the fact gas lighting about what it even was.”
While Boebert, an outspoken defender of Second Amendment rights, called Huffman’s amendment a “political stunt” by leftists, she responded during the hearing that her colleagues needn’t be afraid of firearms, calling them inanimate objects that don’t fire themselves.
In a press release, Boebert said threats against members of Congress are at an all-time high, and prohibiting them from their Second Amendment rights would set a dangerous precedent.
“Jan. 6 keeps being brought up. First of all, Republicans didn’t incite that. It’s horrible rhetoric for you to keep this up,” she said.
“I’m tired you guys running and lying about this and continuously creating this false narrative,” she added.
The committee when it was controlled by Democrats had placed such an amendment into its rules in 2021 after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, something Boebert objected to at the time.
“On January 6, I was following House rules. When I heard those doors shaking, I didn’t know what was on the other side. It was the first time in many, many years that I have been unprotected. I was disarmed, not unarmed, disarmed because I was not allowed to possess my firearm.”