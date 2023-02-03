U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert says she successfully defeated a proposed amendment barring members of the House Committee on Natural Resources to carry firearms into the committee’s hearing room.

U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said during a Wednesday organizational hearing of the committee that he offered that amendment because some of his GOP colleagues have “openly fetishized guns and violence” to the point the he and other House members don’t feel safe.

