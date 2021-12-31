A year into her first term, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, has emerged as a conservative firebrand in Congress even as she’s struggled with the challenge of being a member of the minority party in the House of Representatives.
But she’s confident things will change in a year and Republicans will be in charge of the House, and says that the work she’s doing in Congress is in anticipation of that happening.
“Right now I’m laying the groundwork for what we can introduce (legislatively) in the majority,” Boebert said this week in an exclusive interview with The Daily Sentinel in which she reflected on her first year on the job as a congresswoman and what her future may hold.
For Boebert to look ahead to serving in what she hopes will be a GOP-controlled House assumes that she will be running next year for re-election. She intends to do just that. She is planning an official announcement of her candidacy today in a news conference in Grand Junction.
“Yes, I do intend to run for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District again,” she said. “It’s just been a tremendous honor to serve the people of this district. I love all the relationships that have been formed over the past couple of years both on the campaign trail and as their representative and it is something that I would be honored to continue to do.”
Boebert is announcing her plans to seek re-election in the same week that Bombardier Books, which focuses on conservative political nonfiction, announced that on July 12 it will be releasing a book with Boebert called “My American Life.” It’s about Boebert overcoming early challenges in life to become the owner of the Shooters Grill in Rifle, renowned for its staff who open-carry firearms, and then upsetting former Rep. Scott Tipton in last year’s Republican primary and going on to be elected to Congress.
Boebert said the book’s writing has involved her being interviewed by Bombardier, and then working together on the editing process, which is nearing its end.
“I’m very much looking forward to it,” she said of the book’s pending release. “I was just excited to be able to tell my story,” she said.
Boebert said the book will offer a “no-holds-barred” look at many aspects of her life, and a better understanding of “what motivates me to wake up very day and fight for freedom.”
EVENTFUL FIRST YEAR
The book also will touch on her experiences so far in Congress, in what for Boebert has been an eventful first year. Active on social media, she has gained widespread recognition as someone who has cast herself as a conservative answer to progressive liberals in Congress known as “the Squad.” But not all the recognition has been positive, such as when Boebert ended up apologizing “to anyone in the Muslim community I offended” after jokingly suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was a terrorist. Omar later hung up on Boebert after Boebert refused to issue an apology directly to her and said Omar should apologize to Americans for being anti-Semitic, anti-police and anti-American.
Boebert said she doesn’t think she’ll face any disciplinary actions in the House related to the Omar incident. She thinks it served as a distraction from the “terrible policies” Democrats have implemented during a year where they have controlled Congress and Democrat Joe Biden has been president.
“I’m going to make sure to keep calling the Squad’s BS out and I think most people are glad someone is willing to say it,” she said.
While not hesitant to go on the attack against Democrats as a conservative freshman in Congress, Boebert says she also tries to work in a bipartisan fashion, and her aggressive approach is made somewhat necessary by how Democrats treat the Republican minority in the House.
MINORITY REPORT
She said one of the biggest disappointments of her first year in Congress was that none of the many pieces of legislation she authored or cosponsored even made it to the House floor for a vote. She said a lot of people want to see bipartisanship and people working across the aisle.
“But that doesn’t happen and it’s not that we (Republican) don’t want it to. It’s because Democrats only put forward their legislation (for votes), so if we’re going to work across the aisle that only means voting on what they provide for us.”
Likewise, the majority of Republican amendments to bills are voted down in committee. All of this is because Republicans are just five votes short of holding the House majority, she said.
Boebert recounted a comment she recently received from a constituent who said her style as a member of Congress was too aggressive. She said she responded that she wished she didn’t have to be that way.
“I would love to work with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, but when you’re in the minority in Congress you have to be loud, you have to push back and you have to express to the people what’s going on. And to get that message out it takes a level of fighting spirit, a little bit of aggression to get that message out,” Boebert said. “But I am laying the groundwork for the effective legislator that I will be when we are in the majority.”
She said she works to have conversations with Democrats even though she doesn’t agree with their policies. She said this includes joining in on monthly calls with Colorado’s U.S. House and Senate delegation in Congress and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.
“I want to hear what they have to say. I want to hear what they’re working on. I want them to hear what I’m working on,” she said.
She said one thing she has brought up frequently on those calls is the issue of the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters. While the Biden administration decided to move the headquarters back to Washington, D.C., from Grand Junction, pressure from Boebert, others in Colorado’s congressional delegation and Polis helped result in the administration deciding to set up a western BLM headquarters in Grand Junction.
POLICY PRIORITIES
Boebert said while her fight against the radical left gets the majority of headlines, she’s been very busy on the legislative front. She said she’s written 17 bills so far in Congress, covering things like actively managing forests, trying to keep the BLM headquarters in Grand Junction, and securing domestic energy production, Colorado’s water and the southern border of the United States. She also filed more than 150 amendments in an effort to try to improve what she considers bad House bills where she can.
She didn’t want to originally vote against the National Defense Authorization Act, but said she did so because the House version contained “too much garbage,” such as Colorado public-land conservation measures she opposes and a provision requiring women to register for the draft under the Selective Service System. (Regarding the latter, Boebert said she’s fine with women enlisting to serve but they shouldn’t be forced to, and that she doesn’t like Selective Service at all and wasn’t going to vote to expand it.)
She said it was thanks to work by her and other conservatives that those and other onerous provisions were left out of the Senate version of the defense bill that ended up getting through Congress.
“There are some wins we’ve been able to get even in the minority,” she said.
REWARDS, CHALLENGES
Boebert said she has enjoyed meeting hundreds of people in the 3rd District while in Congress, and her staff has opened more than 600 cases for constituents, getting more than $400,000 in government benefits to people that was held up by bureaucracy.
“I can honestly say it’s been a privilege of my life to represent the people of the 3rd Congressional District,” she said.
She said being away so much from home and her husband and her four sons, ages 9 to 16, has been even harder than she anticipated, but letting her children know why she’s doing what she’s doing has been important and they’ve been more understanding than she expected.
“They absolutely have a sense of pride and knowing just the values of our country that I want to reinstill, I want to secure. My goal from the beginning is to make sure my children don’t get sent into a socialist nation,” Boebert said.
She said she was surprised when she got to Washington to find out how many people are there for the right reasons, loving their communities, states and country and wanting to serve the people who elected them.
She said with a laugh, “I thought that there was going to be about four (such people) and there’s a lot more than that.”
While she said she’s “somewhat” referring to such people in both parties, Boebert has particularly been excited to align herself with other conservatives Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus. Her goal is not just for Republicans to win a majority of House seats in next year’s election, but for conservatives to win that majority. But she believes such a majority would run things differently than the Democratic majority does now, including by making a point to hear from Democrats.
“I don’t think we should ever be in a room where everybody agrees with you,” said Boebert, adding that she believes it’s important to hear from all sides.
PRIMARY OUTLOOK
So far Boebert is facing a challenge in next year’s Republican primary from Marina Zimmerman of Durango, while current state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose also is considering entering that primary race.
“I’m going to win again in 2022 because I am a true conservative in this race,” Boebert said.
Coram is known for working across the political aisle and has said he is considering running in an effort to bridge the widening divide between Republicans and Democrats. Boebert said Coram’s voting record show him to be a “super-woke, super-liberal” who would have a better chance winning a Democratic nomination in the race. She said she hasn’t paid much attention to Zimmerman but saw an article saying she opposed former president Donald Trump and voted for Biden.
“I think President Trump still has enormous support in the district,” Boebert said.
She believes the policies she is pushing benefit everyone in the 3rd District, not just those who share her conservative views.
“We all want clean air, we all want clean water, we all want our lands managed properly and that’s something I’m fighting for. I want lower taxes, inflation to go down, to secure the southern border, to let parents have a say in what’s being taught (in school). I do think that I’m working for everyone when I’m pushing for those things,” she said.