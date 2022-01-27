The northern desert in the Grand Valley is one of the region’s prime spots for off-road recreation, featuring more than 10,000 acres of trails and tracks.
It’s also one of the region’s prime spots for trash dumping, needles, broken bottles and people residing on public lands in whatever vehicle they call home, prompting consistent cleaning days by Bureau of Land Management workers and volunteers.
The BLM held a tour of local public lands Wednesday with about 30 people tagging along, mostly members of regional BLM Resource Advisory Councils (RACs). Rep. Lauren Boebert was also in attendance.
The tour began with a convoy of cars making their way out to the BLM’s desert land north of Grand Junction Regional Airport. Each car passed abandoned furniture and multiple vehicles belonging to people taking up residence in the area along the way.
“You saw on your way in that there’s a nice couch and recliner set on the left side of the road, and also a variety of RVs,” said BLM Grand Junction Field Office Manager Greg Wolfgang. “The other thing you might have noticed was the people residing, or at least it looked like they were residing, on public lands.”
Wolfgang said that because much of the barren land belongs to different entities, including the BLM, the airport, the county and private land owners, the bureau has to coordinate with these entities to ensure this land is being protected and preserved.
This includes a strong relationship with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, which has a program for rural-area deputies to patrol these natural areas. This program features five deputies and one sergeant.
Former Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy Don Love, now a BLM ranger, said that the program’s approach to dealing with occupancy is a three-tiered approach including patience, education and enforcement. He offered two examples of how the rural-area deputies handle people residing on public lands, referencing the RVs the tour group had passed shortly before.
“The gentleman on the side, he’s been there for a little while, and he wants to get out of there but he just doesn’t have the money,” Love said. “He and I have talked about it and set a date for him to head out of there. That’s the patience aspect of it. He’s definitely residing. He’s occupying and holding that area up from other people being able to use it.
“The other gentleman you drove by on the left, we’ve had a long-standing issue with him. In fact, he has a couple of warrants for his arrest and we’ve been looking for him, so on the way out here, I was like, ‘Oh, there he is.’ ”
Wolfgang said the importance of the desert as a recreational space that must be kept as clean as possible is partially because of its proximity to the city of Grand Junction.
“Whether it’s quick ride or a long ride on a OHV, a dirt bike, an ATV, a side-by-side or a Jeep, this is a really easy place for people to come to, so it’s important to the local community, and it’s also a regional draw for folks to come out here and camp out here for that recreational opportunity,” Wolfgang said.
Boebert brought Mike Curto, her Washington, D.C., general counsel who handles her natural resource portfolio, along for the tour so he could experience the more nature-focused aspects of her duties in person.
The Silt native serving in the U.S. House of Representatives spoke to The Daily Sentinel about her week of working with the BLM and why she felt compelled to attend Wednesday’s tour.
“I work very, very closely with the BLM, with the Forest Service, and any opportunity to have boots on the ground and encounter the lands that we’re making decisions about managing, it’s something that I’m eager to sign up for,” Boebert said. “I love these guys. (BLM Northwest District Manager) Elijah (Waters) is great. I was just with him in Meeker yesterday talking about wild horse gatherings and everything that will be taking place, the successes from last year’s horse gather.
“Really, this is just another day on the job. I love being out in the district and encountering what we’re trying to make good impacts for.”
Wolfgang said the BLM land north of the airport is in the first couple of years of undergoing intensive development, and that funding for an event center and improved trailhead at 27¼ Road has been provided courtesy of a deal with the airport. The BLM provided some of its land to the airport so it could expand its territory. In exchange, the airport gave the BLM “a couple hundred thousand dollars” for its latest desert venture.
“We’re trying to develop this area and make it an attractive place — a fun, family-friendly environment — and we feel like that positive influence helps reduce some of those other challenges we’ve talked about,” Wolfgang said.
The tour had two more stops: the 18 Road campground area in the North Fruita Desert, where impacts from dispersed camping in a high-use recreation area and the use of designated campsites and an expanded amenity fee to help reduce and manage impacts were discussed, and the Devils Canyon trail head in Fruita, where high-use urban interface recreation and foot and horse opportunities in day-use areas were the topics.