The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week in Grand Junction held its first public meeting regarding a proposed federal rule that would provide flexibility to the state of Colorado under the Endangered Species Act in reintroducing gray wolves.
With wolf reintroduction already a heated topic, Tuesday night’s meeting got off to a rather contentious start with the unexpected appearance of 3rd Congressional District Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.
Following a brief presentation from Fish and Wildlife officials that covered Colorado gray wolf reintroduction, Boebert was the first to raise her hand when it came time for the question-and-answer section of the evening.
“The proposition to reintroduce wolves was approved by the slimmest of margins,” Boebert said. “This was after extremist environmentalists and leftist millionaires funneled millions of dollars to trick urban voters that the reintroduction of wolves into Colorado was a good thing. Did you know that rural America opposed this ballot initiative and reintroduction of gray wolves into Colorado because they know that for 75 years our state was better off without these predators killing our sheep, cattle, deer and other wildlife?”
The congresswoman went on to tell the crowd that “your comments aren’t welcome here.” Boebert also said that “livelihoods will suffer” and discussed the case of 41 dead calves outside Meeker in 2022 which, according to Boebert, was the doing of a wolf. However, after an extensive investigation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials determined there was no confirmation of wolves in the area where calves were killed.
“Just about all of these out-of-touch Front Range dwellers will never see a wolf, let alone suffer from wolves terrorizing their livestock, dogs, or even children,” Boebert said. “The people of the Denver suburbs and fake news believe that all wolf attacks turn out like the fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood and have continuously been shown cute images of little pups. The reality is much different. Typically when these dangerous predators attack, they kill.”
The congresswoman left shortly after opening Tuesday’s question-and-answer portion with her own eight-minute monologue condemning the reintroduction of wolves.
Colorado voters in 2020 approved a ballot measure requiring restoration of wolves in the state starting by the end of this year, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planning for that reintroduction. The animal is federally listed as endangered in the state. The Fish and Wildlife Service's proposed "10(j)" rule, a reference to a section of the Endangered Species Act, would treat wolves established in the state as threatened rather than endangered at the federal level. It would allow for the use of measures including lethal management of them in cases of wolf depredation on livestock.
The agency also has released a draft environmental impact statement on the proposal. It hopes to have the rule in place by the end of the year, to correspond with the start of the release of wolves into the state.
Following Boebert’s departure, several attendees took to the microphone to ask questions and air their concerns.
While some questions were as simple as what the target wolf population in the state would be, other questions bore an emotional edge, with people providing testimonials about their concerns about predation on livestock, compensation for loss of livestock, potential diseases wolves may introduce, the environmental impact statement process and even accusations that Fish and Wildlife Service aren't "doing their jobs.”
“Conducting a thorough EIS and making sure the 10(j) rule is in place is absolutely critical,” said Aaron Thomas, a rancher from Grand Junction. “Otherwise, this will be an absolute nightmare for ranchers.”
Nicole Alte, Colorado Ecological Services supervisor for Fish and Wildlife, was the one fielding questions from Boebert and the rest of Tuesday’s attendees. Alte clarified that, ultimately, it was the voters who required the reintroduction of wolves.
“Voters voted on this ballot initiative that is now state law,” Alte said. “Since wolves are an endangered species, there’s not a lot of flexibility for dealing with conflicts in situations where wolves attack livestock. It's not every wolf that gets into trouble, but some do. The Endangered Species Act is limited in what response to predation is authorized. It only permits the defense of human safety, but the 10(j) rule expands that to allow landowners to defend their livestock.”
Regardless, the vast majority of questions Alte was given to answer were tinged with frustration.
Jay Paul Brown with the Colorado Wool Growers Association accused Alte and other officials of inadequacy, saying that “it seems to me that you’re not doing your job. Are you doing your job?”
Another man said that the reintroduction of wolves is happening “no matter what. There’s no stopping this now. We just have to live with it. But we need the 10(j) rule to take effect before the wolves come. Really. It's that important.”
The Fish and Wildlife Service will hold three more public meetings, two of them in-person. On March 15 the meeting will be held at the Moffat County Pavilion in Craig, and the March 16 meeting will be at the Wattenberg Center in Walden. A virtual public meeting will be held March 22. People can register for that meeting online by visiting https://www.fws.gov/coloradowolf.
The comment period on the rule proposal will remain open until April 18. People can submit comments in writing or online at https://www.regulations.gov.
“We understand that this topic really does concern a lot of folks,” Alte said. “We want to be very clear about our actions at the Fish and Wildlife Service, how our role is not the same as the role of the state and we want to reassure people that this will work out. We want to give people some peace of mind and make sure that this is done properly.”