Get ready for a slew of political campaign ads to start hitting the airwaves, and don't expect them to be positive.
Lauren Boebert, the Republican Party’s candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, announced Monday that she is coming to a cable channel near you.
Though Boebert’s campaign wasn’t specific on what channels or how much it is spending, it did indicate the candidate is expanding her television ad buys and would be heavily attacking her opponent, Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush.
“My message of freedom and prosperity slices right through all of the garbage Diane Mitsch Bush and the Democrat Party are throwing my way,” Boebert said. “I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from ordinary people who are sick of politics as usual.”
Mitsch Bush, meanwhile, hasn't started running television ads in the general election just yet, preferring instead to post fundraising pleas on social media for the time being. Right now, though, she is highlighting new information that shows Boebert might not be the pro-law enforcement candidate as she makes herself out to be. She was once arrested for disorderly conduct at a Country Jam event in 2015 for harassing police officers who were responding to an underaged drinking call.
Mitsch Bush’s campaign said that case, which was later dismissed by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, is further evidence of Boebert’s disrespect for the rule of law, citing Boebert’s reopening of her Rifle restaurant during stay-at-home orders during the pandemic and not getting the proper permits to serve food at a Garfield County rodeo, when more than 80 clients were served spoiled pork.
"We need leaders in Washington who will respect the police and the rule of law, not Lauren Boebert's disrespectful antics," Mitsch Bush said.
“Lauren Boebert only plays by the rules when they benefit her, and in the process, she’s demonstrated she’s willing to put public health and safety at risk,” added Ashley Quenneville, Mitsch Bush’s campaign manager. “Lauren Boebert’s hypocrisy is clear, she thinks the law doesn’t apply to her.”
Boebert’s campaign called those accusations “baseless and false,” saying Mitsch Bush is showing her desperation in repeating them.
"Diane Mitsch Bush is flailing because she's lying about her horrible longtime support for socialized medicine and now she's desperately spreading a number of baseless and false accusations against Lauren Boebert," said the candidate's spokeswoman, Laura Carno. "The Democrat-backed press has been complicit in Diane's lies and deceptions and the voters are seeing right through it."
A Colorado Bureau of Investigation background check, however, shows that Boebert was arrested in 2015 for disorderly conduct-offensive gesture.
A 2017 Garfield County Public Health Department report also confirmed that attendees of the 2017 rodeo did get food poisoning, but neither Boebert’s restaurant nor the meat packing company where the pork originated — the only vendor at the rodeo at the time — was cited with any wrongdoing.
Garfield County court records also show that Boebert was charged in October 2016 for careless driving, and later was booked into jail in February 2017 after a court issued an arrest warrant for failure to appear to address that charge. She eventually pleaded guilty to operating an unsafe vehicle after the careless driving charge was dropped.