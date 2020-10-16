The campaign to send Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert to Congress announced Thursday that it’s raised about $1.8 million in the third quarter of the year.
While that’s an impressive figure, particularly for someone who’s never run for elected office before, it’s much less than the $3.6 million raised by Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush.
Earlier this month, the former Steamboat Springs state representative and sociology professor said that fundraising effort was higher than what any previous candidate has raised in campaign money over a normal two-year cycle, much less in a single quarter.
Prior to that, Mitsch Bush had raised $1.1 million in the first half of 2020, while Boebert only raised about $152,000 in the first six months of the year. During that time, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton had raised nearly $1.3 million from January to June of this year.
Still, that was before Boebert shocked the district, state and nation when she defeated the five-term Tipton in the June GOP primary. Since then, she has earned support far and wide from Republicans across the nation, likely causing campaign donations to pour it.
“We are heading toward victory because thousands upon thousands of freedom-loving patriots are joining the fight for our collective freedom and prosperity,” Boebert said in a statement. “We are offering a far better choice for our country than the lawlessness and socialism embraced by the Democrats.”
Detailed reports on the Federal Election Commission’s website are not yet posted for Boebert’s campaign, so it is not known whether the bulk of donations to her were coming from inside the state and district or from elsewhere in the nation.
Both candidates have support from their parties’ financial backers, including the Democratic and Republican congressional campaign committees. How much cash each of those groups have spent on their own also is unknown.
The bulk of Mitsch Bush’s contributions — about $2.1 million — came through ActBlue, a left-leaning Massachusetts-based group that raises campaign money for Democratic candidates from individual donors. The filing shows that about a third of her donations, about $1.3 million, came from Colorado residents. The remainder were from contributions nationwide.
Mitsch Bush has long said she refuses to take contributions from corporations, and has started running television ads touting that.
“I’m running for Congress so that I can work for the people of CD3,” she said. “I will not be beholden to Washington special interests. That’s why I’m not taking a single dime from corporate PACs.”