When the new Congress reconvenes in January, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will be in a position to help guide House Republicans’ stances on a variety of issues.
That’s because the Silt Republican was named to the House Republican Policy Committee, a 23-member panel that advises GOP leadership on what issues House Republicans should address, and what overall stances it should take.
Boebert is to represent what the committee calls the 10th Region, which includes Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
“I am committed to delivering on the conservative policies we promised the American people,” Boebert said in a statement. “I have a unique opportunity to be a voice for four states, all of whom share western conservative values. Being their advocate is a responsibility I take seriously.”
While Boebert doesn’t say what conservative policies the party promised — her office did not respond to a request to interview her — she outlined some of them in a House floor speech earlier this week.
“We must defund the 87,000 IRS agents that the Democrats hired, increase domestic energy production, get to the bottom of Hunter Biden’s corruption and, of course, the big guy who’s at least compromised by 10 percent, reinstate the service men and woman who were shamefully discharged because they refused to take the COVID vaccine, reduce government spending and curb inflation, secure the southern border at which there is a complete invasion, and reduce the flow of China’s fentanyal into our communities,” she said in a speech broadcast on CSPAN.
Some of those issues would require approval in the U.S. Senate, which Democrats still control, or are decisions made in the executive branch, which is controlled by President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
The midterm elections gave Republicans a slim majority in the 435-member House. Currently, the party holds 220 of those seats, with Democrats holding 213. Two races still are up in the air, but both are led by Republicans, including Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District, which is headed for a mandatory recount.
Currently, she leads her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, by 550 votes.
Should her lead hold, Boebert’s spokesman, Ben Stout, said the congresswoman expects to remain on the House Resources Committee, where she expects to work on legislation addressing the nation’s forests and securing the state’s water.
“She made her desire to join the House Oversight Committee public and it’s unclear if she’ll stay on the House Budget Committee,” Stout said in an email. “The congresswoman will remain in the House Freedom Caucus, where she is not only a board member, but the communications chair.”
He said Boebert also plans to remain co-chair of the House Second Amendment Caucus and a member of the Western Caucus.
There literally are hundreds of caucuses in both the House and Senate, all of which have no real authority. Generally, they are considered working groups or task forces. They cover a variety of topics and issues, ranging from such names as Access to Legal Aid Caucus to the Zoo Caucus.
Unlike those groups, committees such as the Republican policy panel carry more influence, at least within their own political parties (Democrats have their own version of a policy committee, and similar ones exist in the Senate).
Both committees were established under congressional rules in the 1940s “to facilitate the formulation and carry out of national policy, and to improve relationships.”
Including Boebert, next year’s committee has at least eight Republicans who have questioned the 2020 election in some way, either by voting on Jan. 6, 2021, against some states’ electoral count that Biden won, or supporting lawsuits challenging election results in states that former President Donald Trump lost.
In her floor speech, Boebert made it clear that she has no plans to let up on Democrats, who still control the Senate and the White House.
“The days of this chamber being treated as (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi’s House instead of the people’s House are over,” Boebert said. “The American people will once again be allowed into this chamber to see their representatives at work. Republicans across America ran on these policies. God help us if we fail to deliver on them.”