Election 2022 Colorado House Boebert Frisch

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was named to the House Republican Policy Committee to represent the 10th Region, which includes Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

When the new Congress reconvenes in January, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will be in a position to help guide House Republicans’ stances on a variety of issues.

That’s because the Silt Republican was named to the House Republican Policy Committee, a 23-member panel that advises GOP leadership on what issues House Republicans should address, and what overall stances it should take.