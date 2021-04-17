The same day that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced a bill to restore a 30-year-old ZIP code to a small Custer County town, she was among a very small number of members of Congress to vote against three widely bipartisan bills to help bone marrow donation recipients and protect seniors and Native Americans from scams.
All of the three bills that Congress overwhelmingly approved on Thursday had wide bipartisan support. In each, Boebert was the only member of the Colorado’s congressional delegation who voted against them. Colorado’s other two GOP congressmen, U.S. Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn voted for them, along with the state’s four Democrats in Congress.
The first bill, H.R. 941, would have reauthorized the National Marrow Donor Program, a nonprofit organization created in 1986 that helps match bone marrow donors with those suffering from such life-threatening illnesses as leukemia and lymphoma.
It passed, 415-2, with the lone dissenting votes coming from Boebert and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who has been stripped of all her committee assignments because of her belief in QAnon conspiracy theories.
Next came H.R. 446, the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act. It passed 413-8. All of the “nay” votes came from Republicans, including Boebert, Greene and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, the embattled Florida Republican who is facing Department of Justice and House Ethic Committee investigations on allegations of illegal drug use and sexual misconduct.
The final measure was H.R. 1762, the Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act, which passed 408-10.
While two Democrats also voted against it, so did Boebert and Gaetz.
Boebert, who often says that people shouldn’t rely on “government cheese” for help, did not return requests to comment on her three votes.
In a tweet, however, Boebert wrote that the bill were too expensive.
“I’m not voting for bills that don’t go through committee and add hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt,” the congresswoman tweeted Friday afternoon. “I’m done spending away our children’s future, voting on sesame seeds, and whatever else (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi wants while we have a humanitarian crisis at our border.”
The Colorado Democratic Party questioned why Boebert would vote against bills that long have had bipartisan support.
“If there’s an effort, even a widely bipartisan one, to help people in her district, apparently you can count on Lauren Boebert to oppose it,” said party spokesman David Pourshoushtari. “It is unconscionable that congresswoman Boebert would stand in the way of cancer patients’ access to bone marrow transplants ... and that she would actually oppose protecting seniors and indigenous communities from predatory scams.”
On the ZIP code bill, Boebert argues that Silver Cliff, a small town of 657 people about 55 miles west of Pueblo, has lost sales tax revenues ever since the U.S. Postal service removed its 81249 ZIP code back in 1991, merging it with nearby Westcliff, population 568.
“Rural communities deserve an identity, their fair share of sales tax revenue and consistent mail service, just like everyone else,” Boebert said in a press release. “Silver Cliff used to have its own ZIP code, but then it got taken away, and that has cost the community an estimated $500,000 in tax revenue, eroded its local identity and damaged quality postal service.”
Boebert’s release says because the state distributes sales tax revenues based on ZIP codes, Silver Cliff hasn’t been getting its rightful share. Her release goes on to say that the two towns don’t have a sales tax distribution agreement even though the mayors of both towns support the idea of Silver Cliff having its own ZIP code.
The Postal Services’ boundary review process often alters ZIP codes areas based on distribution issues, according to the Congressional Research Service.
To date, Boebert has introduced 14 bills or resolutions into Congress, none of which have advanced. They include such things as a no-mask mandate, moving fencing from around the U.S. Capitol Building to the southern border, classifying the anti-facist movement as a domestic terrorist group, protecting lease permits on federal lands from relinquishing water rights and keeping the Bureau of Land Management headquarters in Grand Junction.