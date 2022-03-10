Following Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ indictment by a Mesa County grand jury on Wednesday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and others provided statements to The Daily Sentinel:
“As I’ve stated before, the District Attorney made the right decision to turn this over to a grand jury and seek to remove politics from this process,” said Boebert, R-Silt. “Now that the Mesa County grand jury has made the decision to indict her, Tina Peters will have the opportunity to present her case in court. It would not be appropriate for me to comment further at this time, as she, like all citizens, deserves a fair trial and to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”
“Every eligible Coloradan — Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated alike — has the right to make their voice heard in safe, accessible, and secure elections,” Griswold said. “To do that, we need election administrators who are committed to following the law and election rules. Officials tasked with carrying out elections do so in public trust and must be held accountable when they abuse their power or position. As Secretary of State, I will always protect Colorado’s election infrastructure and Coloradans’ right to vote, which means upholding election laws and rules to ensure the security and integrity of the state’s elections.”
Pam Anderson is a Republican candidate challenging for Griswold’s position as secretary of state, a position Peters is also seeking. She also provided an email statement to The Daily Sentinel:
“I believe that Secretary of State is the most important race in Colorado. It is a serious job that requires integrity and trust,” Anderson said. “I believe that Coloradans want a fair, drama-free Secretary of State. I believe in public service, respect for the law, respect for public safety professionals and upholding the oath I took as an elected official. Voters can trust that I will continue those ideals as our Secretary of State.”
Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney said in a statement to the paper:
“The Mesa County Republican Party supports law and order. The issues with Clerk Tina Peters and Deputy Belinda Knisley are now in the hands of the courts. We support the legal process and the idea of innocent until proven guilty.”
Mesa County Commission Chair Cody Davis said in a statement:
“The District Attorney of the 21st Judicial District is investigating a possible security breach involving the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The investigation is ongoing. The Board will continue to instill trust in Mesa County’s elections no matter what the future holds.”