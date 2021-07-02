Without providing any details, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Thursday that her re-election campaign raised more than $750,000 during the second quarter of 2021.
Add that to the $845,869 her campaign reported to the Federal Election Commission for the first three months of this year, and her total fund-raising since taking office in early January is at nearly $1.6 million.
“Ordinary Americans see right through (Democrats’) woke bull crap and are speaking loudly with their pocketbooks,” Boebert said in a press release. “Thousands of generous folks are supporting my campaign because they know I will always stand up for our freedom and our God-given rights.”
Details of her second quarter campaign finances, like that of the leading Democratic Party candidate Kerry Donovan, who is vying for the right to challenge Boebert for the seat next year, are not yet filed with the FEC. The deadline to do so is July 15.
As a result, it is unknown how Boebert has spent her money or from where it came.
It also doesn’t answer how she dealt with an $11,900 contribution in March from a Telluride-based investor, Michael Harvey. The maximum donation allowed under the Federal Elections Finances Act is $2,800 per election, whether it’s for a primary or a general election.
Boebert’s latest campaign report filed in April only includes campaign contribution refunds to two other donors for a total of $1,793.
On Wednesday, Donovan reported collecting about $457,000 during the last three months, for a total of about $1.1 million since the start of the year. That money came from more than 17,500 donors, including from contributors in all 29 counties in the district.
That makes the Senate District 5 state senator, whose district includes Delta County, the leading Democratic fundraiser vying for her party’s nomination to run for the seat.
Three other Democratic candidates in the race with Donovan have only collected a fraction of that amount.
Those candidates are state Rep. Donald Valdez of La Jara, who raised about $67,000; Tafoya Soledad Sandoval of Pueblo, who’s brought in about $45,500; and Colin Wilhelm of Glenwood Springs, who has about $14,000.