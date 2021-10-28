U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert denied she played a role in the events that led up to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol Building as alleged in an article by Rolling Stone Magazine earlier this week.
While the Silt Republican did challenge the Electoral College vote certifying Joe Biden as president, saying she believed voting irregularities occurred in multiple states, she said neither she nor anyone on her staff helped organize or participated in any rally or other event that prompted pro-Donald Trump supporters to break into the Capitol.
“Let me be clear, I had no role in the planning or execution of any event that took place at the Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C., on January 6th,” she said in a statement. “With the help of my staff, I accepted an invitation to speak at one event, but ultimately I did not speak at any events on January 6th. Now, grasping at straws, Rolling Stone is using anonymous sources and shoddy reporting to attack me.”
Rolling Stone is largely considered a left-leaning publication, according to a few groups that rate bias in the media.
The Rolling Stone article does quote unnamed sources, but promises that their identities will be revealed when they testify before the House committee that is investigating the events that led up to the attack on the Capitol.
In it, they say that Boebert and six other members of Congress participated in the planning of some of the organized events of that day.
“We would talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back,” the magazine quotes one of its sources.
Of the six other Republican lawmakers highlighted in the article with Boebert — U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Louie Gohmert of Texas — only Gohmert issued a statement about it.
“No one in my office, including me, participated in the planning of the rally or in any criminal activity on January 6,” Gohmert said in a statement.
“However, I am extremely interested to find out who, besides the FBI operatives, did plan the events on January 6,” he added. “For the purpose of a potential defamation lawsuit against those making baseless accusations of a crime, I need to know who these persons are who are alleging that I helped.”
Boebert initially was a target of similar accusations related to the riot, in part, for some of the things she said on the House floor that day, and other things she tweeted later.
“I have constituents outside this building right now,” she said Jan. 6 in opposing certification of the Arizona electoral vote. “I promised my voters to be their voice. Are we not a government of, by and for the people? They know that this election is not right and as their representative I am sent here to represent them. I will not allow the people to be ignored.”
That same day, she tweeted: “Today is 1776,” “We are locked in the House Chambers,” and “The Speaker has been removed from the chambers.”
A few days after that day, Boebert’s then communications director, Ben Goldey, resigned after only two weeks on the job. At the time, he said he decided to “part ways” with Boebert’s office because of that day’s events, but offered no details about his decision.
Goldey, a one-time communications manager for Gosar, is known locally after working as the spokesman for the BLM.