A day after grilling three former top executives for Twitter, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced a bill Thursday temporarily barring the FBI from paying social media platforms and to audit all federal money paid to tech companies.

The Silt Republican is calling her bill the Elon Act, which isn’t named after Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter who has released internal company files in relation to Hunter Biden’s laptop and allegations that the FBI paid Twitter to block a New York Post news story about President Joe Biden’s son.

Tags