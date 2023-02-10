A day after grilling three former top executives for Twitter, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced a bill Thursday temporarily barring the FBI from paying social media platforms and to audit all federal money paid to tech companies.
The Silt Republican is calling her bill the Elon Act, which isn’t named after Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter who has released internal company files in relation to Hunter Biden’s laptop and allegations that the FBI paid Twitter to block a New York Post news story about President Joe Biden’s son.
The bill’s official name is Exposing Lewd Outlays for social Networking companies.
The issue was the focus of a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday that featured three former Twitter top executives, including James Baker, a former Twitter deputy counsel fired by Musk in December. Baker, a Republican, once worked as general counsel for the FBI.
Late last year, emails from FBI officials confirmed that it paid Twitter about $3.5 million, ostensibly to reimburse the company for research work in relation to various FBI investigations.
Boebert and other Republicans, however, say the money was part of an effort to get Twitter to silence conservative voices, including the congresswoman’s, and to squash a Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 presidential election.
“Big tech is in bed with the FBI and other agencies to the point where Congress can’t tell where one ends and the other begins,” Boebert said in a press release. “The millions of dollars sent to Twitter that we know of during an election cycle, when they were at the same time censoring the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, is incredibly concerning.”
While Baker and the two other Twitter former executives testified that it was a mistake to block users from sharing the Post story, they said it wasn’t at the behest of the FBI, but a concern over possible disinformation.