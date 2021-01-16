U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert condemned one of her colleagues in a press release issued Thursday night saying that a New York Democrat was implying that she was aiding rioters ahead of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.
In the release, Boebert’s office said that U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was referring to her when he accused some house members of giving tours of the Capitol to the rioters ahead of Jan. 6. He did not specifically name Boebert in his remarks.
“Yesterday, on national television, Congressman Sean Maloney made false and baseless conspiracy claims about me that led to death threats and hundreds of vile phone calls and emails,” Boebert said in the release. “His comments were extremely offensive, shameful and dangerous. There was not an ounce of truth to anything he claimed about me. His allegations are an embarrassment to the House of Representatives and he should correct his false assertions on the record as soon as possible.”
In addition to the accusation of giving tours, rumors have begun to circulate online that Boebert’s mother may have been a part of the mob that stormed the Capitol Building, which the congresswoman strongly denied in a statement.
“This is categorically false,” Boebert told the Daily Sentinel in an email Friday. “During the riot, my mother was barricaded inside of my office alongside my staff until the all clear was given by Capitol Police.”
The rumors were driven in part by the Twitter account associated with Rural Colorado United, a group that has been staunchly opposed to Boebert from the beginning.
The Thursday night press release also noted that internet sleuths seeking to accuse Boebert of playing an inside role in the storming of the Capitol are pulling photos out of context from years past.
“Extremists that believe this rhetoric have posted photos of Rep. Boebert with people she doesn’t know at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colorado, following a rally from more than a year ago and falsely claimed these were people that she gave a U.S. Capitol tour to on January 5, 2021,” the release reads.
Boebert has become a central figure in the days since the riot on Capitol Hill, largely because of what some called her inflammatory rhetoric ahead of the siege on the Capitol Building.
Following those events, metal detectors were installed for the House Chambers, which some saw as targeted at Boebert for her stance on open-carry gun rights, and her Twitter account was briefly suspended.