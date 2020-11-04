When Rifle Republican Lauren Boebert stunned the nation by defeating five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June GOP primary, voters knew the 3rd Congressional District would see its first congresswoman.
But because all 29 counties in the district hadn’t fully reported all their results late Tuesday, that congresswoman still isn’t definitively known.
Still, Diane Mitsch Bush’s path to victory was increasingly narrowing as the night wore on, trailing by a 5% margin to Boebert by 11:30 p.m. By then, Boebert had a lead of 21,683 votes, with at least 29,000 votes yet to be counted.
Mitsch Bush conceded the race shortly after midnight via email.
The race was Boebert’s first bid for office. For Mitsch Bush, it was the second time she’s run for the district, losing to Tipton in 2018 by about 8 percentage points.
Boebert, 33, operates a restaurant in Rifle, moving there as a teenager in 2002. She says voters in the district want a representative with business experience — as opposed to an academic or career politician — who will stand up to Democrats statewide and in the nation.
Mitsch Bush, 70, served four years in the Colorado House from 2013 to 2017. Prior to that, she served two terms as a Routt County commissioner. She was a sociology professor at Colorado Mountain College, Colorado State University and the University of Arizona, earning her doctorate at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, where she grew up. She moved to Colorado in 1976.
The campaign between the two was unusual from the start, partly thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Boebert did a lot of in-person campaigning around the expansive district, it primarily was with friendly crowds.
Mitsch Bush, by contrast, conducted most of her campaigning remotely, arranging numerous video conference meeting with voters and rarely leaving Steamboat Springs.
Boebert also spent a lot of time posting messages on Twitter, repeatedly attacking Mitsch Bush and Vice President Joe Biden, while praising President Donald Trump, who lost the state 56% to 42%.
Hours before the polls in Colorado closed at 7 p.m., Boebert tweeted about Trump and rioting.
“The secret Trump vote won’t be so secret tonight,” she tweeted. “To all those planning on rioting: Remember, you can burn down all the Best Buy stores you want, but that still doesn’t get rid of Hunter’s laptop.”
In the closing days of the campaign, Boebert also raised some eyebrows when she held a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, which isn’t in the district, and posted an attack tweet that she later removed that misidentified Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib introducing California Sen. Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate.
Mitsch Bush also put her massive war chest of more than $4.2 million — a record in fundraising for the district — on targeted advertising, particularly in the Pueblo area, a must win county for either candidate.
Although that county is predominantly Democratic, Tipton won it in the past three election cycles.
This year, Mitsch Bush was barely leading in the county over Boebert, who was trailing in her own county of Garfield by nearly 10 percentage points. Mitsch Bush, meanwhile, won her home county of Routt 62% to Boebert’s 36%
Mesa County, which heavily leads in GOP voters, went for Boebert with 61%, while in the Democratic-leaving Pueblo County, Mitsch Bush only led Boebert by a 3 percentage points, 50% to 47%.
Like Boebert, Mitsch Bush’s ads also were negative, heavily criticizing the Rifle restaurant owner for her lack of experience.
Two hours before voting ended at 7 p.m., the latest ballot return figures available from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, unaffiliated voters had cast 156,593 ballots in the district. Republicans, who have a slight majority in voter registrations in the district, cast 148,773 ballots compared to the 121,052 from Democrats.
That’s a turnout of nearly 83%, just short of the 84% turnout of active voters in the district in the 2016 presidential race. Statewide, turnout was at about 83%