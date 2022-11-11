U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert took the lead for the first time in ballot tabulating Thursday over her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, but it still could take a week before the final tally is known, and whether a recount is warranted.
As of 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Boebert led Frisch by 1,136 votes.
Voters in the 28 counties in the 3rd Congressional District have until Wednesday to “cure” their ballots, which usually is because of a failure to sign their ballot envelops or, for those required to do so, to provide identification.
Unsigned ballot envelops aren’t opened until those identification issues are resolved, and voters casting a mail ballot for the first time are required to include an acceptable form of identification, such as a photocopy of a driver’s license or other picture ID, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
The delayed result also is because that is the deadline for military and overseas voters to cast their ballots.
The exact number of both is unknown, but is likely in the thousands.
All of that still doesn’t include the number of mail-in and in-person ballots that were cast before polls closed on Tuesday that still need to be counted. That total also is unknown, and changes by the hour.
As of midday Thursday, there still were about 15,000 mail-in ballots yet to be counted in all 3rd CD counties.
Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz, for example, said his county still had 5,000 mail-in and 1,800 walk-in ballots to count as of then, though some of those totals were released later that day. On top of that, he said there were about 600 ballots yet to be cured, and more than 400 outstanding ballots from military and overseas voters.
He said tabulating has taken longer, in part, because the county had a three-page ballot that not only included numerous candidate races, but also a large number of state and local ballot issues.
“Part of the problem is that Americans and Coloradans and Puebloans, we want instant gratification, we want to know right now who won, and I get that,” Ortiz said
“But, the fact are that we had a two-card ballot, it was three pages, front, back and the front of a second card,” he added. “Anytime you are using two cards, it takes twice the amount of time to count the ballots. That’s why it’s taking longer.”
The two candidates are waiting along with everyone else as to the ultimate results.
Boebert broke her silence on the race Thursday after more than a day of not tweeting, something she’s done multiple times a day for the past two years.
Her tweets Thursday included a meme joking about the wait for results as well as posting “Winning!” when updated vote totals showed her in the lead.
Frisch, meanwhile, said he was waiting for the final ballots to come in from military and overseas voters, and all cured ballots.
“Everyone in this district deserves to have their voice heard, regardless of political affiliation, and I am confident that each and every valid ballot will be counted,” Frisch said in a statement.
“In particular, we must honor and respect those who serve our country by ensuring that every military ballot is taken into account,” Frisch added. “Every vote matters in this incredibly close race, and thousands of votes in Pueblo County and from the military and overseas voters remain, and a considerable number of curable ballots remain as well.”
Currently, the margin between the two candidates is within the 0.5% threshold to trigger an automatic recount. Whether one actually will happen will depend on the final count, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Spokeswoman Annie Orloff said that won’t be known definitively until after all ballots are in and the counties conduct their risk-limiting audits and complete their canvassing processes.
“It is at that point that the office would order any mandatory recounts or an interested party could request one for which they would pay,” Orloff said. “The deadline for that last step of our office compiling the canvass results is Dec. 5, so there is a gap of time from now until then when any recount would occur.”