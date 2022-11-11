Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch

FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch blame each other’s opposing parties for being extremists.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert took the lead for the first time in ballot tabulating Thursday over her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, but it still could take a week before the final tally is known, and whether a recount is warranted.

As of 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Boebert led Frisch by 1,136 votes.